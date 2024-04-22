What they're saying: Southwest Michigan extension fruit tree specialist William Shane points to January's -10 to -15 temperatures as the culprit.
Even if our spring hadn't been so weird, he tells Axios, that bitter cold snap had already messed up the sensitive cherry buds.
"Damage at that time of year prevents flower buds from developing."
The intrigue: Scores of other local fruit trees are blossoming just fine after enduring the same erratic weather. So what gives?
"Apple and pear are much more cold tolerant than cherries in January," Shane says. Thus, all the gorgeous pink crabapple, apple and pear blossoms we're enjoying right now.
Fun fact: The Jackson Park cherry grove started in 2013 with 50 trees and grew to 100 by 2016.
Partnering with the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the city plans to keep adding trees until 250 decorate the MSI campus for a celebration in 2026 — when, we can only hope, we'll see a better bloom.