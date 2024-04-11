Share on email (opens in new window)

Wall of family snapshots in the Garfield Park Conservatory's "Meeting History" exhibition. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Garfield Park Conservatory is showcasing neighborhood stories in "Meeting History: A Garfield Park Citizen Archive." The big picture: The small exhibition features vintage snapshots, modern portraits and audio recordings from local families telling stories of celebrations, sorrows and white flight.

What they're saying: Organizers call the modest archive "a historical stamp of a moment in time for the neighborhood."

Postcard from Monica's great-grandfather Joe Eng's Golden Pumpkin "chop suey cafe" and "dine and dance" jazz club on Madison Street circa 1923. Photo: Courtesy of Monica Eng

The intrigue: The show inspired Monica to dig up photos of her own family's decades (1920s-50s) in Garfield Park with a home on Jackson, as well as the Golden Pumpkin restaurant and nightclub on Madison Street.

If you go: The exhibition runs through June 21.