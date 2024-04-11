Last weekend I mixed up date night by "Dining in the Dark" at About Last Knife at the Arlo Hotel. (It was $64 without tip and drinks.) The vibe: It wasn't actually that dark. Turns out, the lights are on, but a blindfold awaits each diner at the table, and the very helpful staff tells you what's happening.

What to expect: The host gives you a colored, flameless candle that indicates whether you're eating vegan (green), pescatarian (blue) or meat (red, of course) for the three-course meal. You can put on your blindfold right away or wait until the host announces the first course is on its way.

After each plate is cleared, you guess what you just ate before the host reveals it.

The vegan appetizer of pita, veggies and Baba ghanoush. Carrie took this picture while she was blindfolded! Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Best bite: I went pescatarian, and my husband went vegan.

The spring roll appetizer was quite fresh and crunchy with a tangy peanut sauce.

The non-dairy strawberry ice cream with crunchy quinoa cacao chips was better than my too-frozen hard-shelled ice cream scoop.

Carrie's husband, Matt, had a really hard time keeping his eggplant entree on his plate. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The verdict: An inventive way to do date night or dine with friends.

Maybe even best for a first date if you don't want to see how the person eats.

Yes, but: Difficult if you have Tony Soprano-like hypervigilance like me and need to always see who's coming in the door or up to your table.