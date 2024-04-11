"Dining in the Dark" comes to Michigan Avenue
Last weekend I mixed up date night by "Dining in the Dark" at About Last Knife at the Arlo Hotel. (It was $64 without tip and drinks.)
The vibe: It wasn't actually that dark. Turns out, the lights are on, but a blindfold awaits each diner at the table, and the very helpful staff tells you what's happening.
What to expect: The host gives you a colored, flameless candle that indicates whether you're eating vegan (green), pescatarian (blue) or meat (red, of course) for the three-course meal. You can put on your blindfold right away or wait until the host announces the first course is on its way.
- After each plate is cleared, you guess what you just ate before the host reveals it.
Best bite: I went pescatarian, and my husband went vegan.
- The spring roll appetizer was quite fresh and crunchy with a tangy peanut sauce.
- The non-dairy strawberry ice cream with crunchy quinoa cacao chips was better than my too-frozen hard-shelled ice cream scoop.
The verdict: An inventive way to do date night or dine with friends.
- Maybe even best for a first date if you don't want to see how the person eats.
Yes, but: Difficult if you have Tony Soprano-like hypervigilance like me and need to always see who's coming in the door or up to your table.
- It's a good skill for a reporter, I guess.
