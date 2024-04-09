Local officials are promising thorough investigations after Tuesday's video release of a West Side shooting that left 26-year-old Dexter Reed dead at the hands of Chicago police last month. The big picture: The mayor's office, COPA and the Cook County state's attorney Kim Foxx all announced investigations into the incident Tuesday.

Why it matters: In a city that has been plagued by police shooting scandals, Mayor Brandon Johnson is trying to demonstrate a new era of city accountability, promising that "attempts to withhold or delay information are mistakes of the past."

What we know: On March 21, police pulled Reed over for not wearing a seatbelt, COPA Chief Andrea Kersten said Tuesday. Several officers surrounded the car, drew guns and issued verbal commands to open the doors, police body camera videos show.

Kersten revealed that preliminary evidence from the videos suggests Reed shot first and hit an officer.

She said police shot back 96 times even after Reed exited his van and was on the ground.

Reed was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital that day, and one officer is recovering from a wound on his wrist.

What they're saying: "The people of Chicago deserve to have awareness and full knowledge of police shootings," Johnson said at a Tuesday press conference.

"Without trust, we will never be safe in our communities."

"Shooting a police officer can never be condoned," he added. "I will never stand for that. And neither will the City of Chicago."

The other side: At a press conference yesterday, Reed's uncle, Roosevelt Banks, demanded accountability, saying the police's actions would have terrified him, per the Sun Times.

"I wouldn't know how to act other than to protect myself," Banks said.

The family is pushing for criminal charges to be filed against the officers.

They viewed the videos on Monday with their attorney.

Flashback: The city's response is much different from what happened in 2014, when Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration withheld a video of the police murder of Laquan McDonald from the public for a year.

It took a judge's order to release it, and what followed were massive protests, a police chief's firing, and a murder conviction for the officer.

What's next: COPA and Foxx say they will continue to investigate the use of force in the incident and the propriety of the traffic stop that initiated it.