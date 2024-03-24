Chicago running clubs for community rather than speed
A growing number of running groups in Chicago are focused on building community rather than on personal records and mileage.
Why it matters: Some group founders say they didn't always feel welcome in other running clubs or had to travel too far or to unfamiliar neighborhoods for meetups.
Zoom in: Groups like Viento (Little Village) and Family Style RC (Montrose Beach, Chinatown) are welcoming spaces for Latinos and Asian American and Pacific Islanders, but also for new and slower runners.
- Four women started Viento in 2012 as a way to reclaim their neighborhood and feel safe on the streets. More than a decade later, the group still attracts regulars and new participants at its Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday runs.
- Tortugas Run Club founder David Ruiz welcomes all speeds (tortugas means tortoises in Spanish) at the Pilsen meetup, telling the L.A. Times he started the group after training for a half-marathon with another club: "Nobody was as slow as me. So at the end of the day, I was still by myself, running by myself."
What they're saying: "I truly believe we are one of the most diverse and inclusive run communities," says Family Style RC founder Sany Nguyễn, emphasizing that the group isn't just for AAPI runners.
- "It's not an Asian Pride club, it's a 'celebrating communities and culture through movement' community.'"
The bottom line: There are plenty of running groups out there that could be the right fit for you.
