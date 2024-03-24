A growing number of running groups in Chicago are focused on building community rather than on personal records and mileage. Why it matters: Some group founders say they didn't always feel welcome in other running clubs or had to travel too far or to unfamiliar neighborhoods for meetups.

Zoom in: Groups like Viento (Little Village) and Family Style RC (Montrose Beach, Chinatown) are welcoming spaces for Latinos and Asian American and Pacific Islanders, but also for new and slower runners.

Four women started Viento in 2012 as a way to reclaim their neighborhood and feel safe on the streets. More than a decade later, the group still attracts regulars and new participants at its Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday runs.

participants at its Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday runs. Tortugas Run Club founder David Ruiz welcomes all speeds (tortugas means tortoises in Spanish) at the Pilsen meetup, telling the L.A. Times he started the group after training for a half-marathon with another club: "Nobody was as slow as me. So at the end of the day, I was still by myself, running by myself."

What they're saying: "I truly believe we are one of the most diverse and inclusive run communities," says Family Style RC founder Sany Nguyễn, emphasizing that the group isn't just for AAPI runners.

"It's not an Asian Pride club, it's a 'celebrating communities and culture through movement' community.'"

The bottom line: There are plenty of running groups out there that could be the right fit for you.