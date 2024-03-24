We tried miha, which packs a 2-hour workout into 20 minutes
There's a new workout in Chicago called miha that sends actual electric currents — known as electrical myostimulation — to specific areas of your body.
Why it matters: Efficiency. A 20-minute session is said to equal a 2.5-hour workout. It can be used to heal injuries faster and build strength for sedentary and older people.
How it works: I tried the technology at Balanced Flow Wellness in Bucktown. Nolan Lee, my trainer for the day, started by taking a full-body scan that measured my weight, BMI and muscle mass.
- I took off my yoga pants and sneakers and put on a special shirt and shorts that help conduct the electro currents.
- Lee snapped belts across my hips, thighs, chest and arms that connected to magnets attached to a treadmill-like machine that delivered the currents.
- As I did exercises like squats and crunches, Lee would either increase or decrease the level of current vibrating through my body.
My take: Electrifying! It's odd to feel electricity pulsing through your body, and you have to really be honest with yourself about how much is too much.
- But for anyone who gets bored lifting weights or just doesn't have time for an hourlong workout, it's worth a try.
💵 By the numbers: $150 for four personal training miha sessions (not covered by insurance).
