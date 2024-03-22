The new Barn is a throwback for hockey lovers

The Barn in the West Loop goes all in on hockey. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios The Barn Hockey Bar has popped up on Ogden near the United Center. Why it matters: If you're heading to the UC to watch Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks, there may be a new pregame spot to get your hockey on.

Vibe: It's all about the ice. First off, the name's a throwback to when the Blackhawks played at Chicago Stadium (nicknamed The Barn).

There's the usual array of TVs and memorabilia, but The Barn goes further with the decor, featuring air hockey games and a bar plastered with hockey trading cards.

Poutine in Chicago! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What to order: The Le Habitat Poutine or the Za'mboni pies (pizza). Cocktails are hockey-themed, too.

The bottom line: Why not? With the 'Hawks sporting one of the worst records in the entire league, we need to find hockey wins wherever we can take them.