Mar 20, 2024 - Things to Do
Nowruz events ring in spring and new year across Chicago area
This week brings the first day of spring and, for millions around the world, a festival called Nowruz celebrating the new year.
The big picture: In Chicago, thousands of Persians, Kurds and Central Asians will also be celebrating the festival with meals, music, dance and celebrations.
Here are a few events to check out in the area over the next week:
- The Central Asian New Year Festival of Nowruz feature Central Asian food, music and vendors Thursday at Chicago's Hairpin Art Center at 2810 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets: $30.
- Tanin Events will present a Nowruz Party featuring singer Sharvin Arya, belly dancers and a DJ on Friday at the Platinum Club in Peterson Park. Tickets: $40.
- The Iranian Cultural Society-Chicago will celebrate Nowruz at 6pm this Saturday at the Olive Palace Banquets in Mount Prospect, with Persian cuisine, sweets, tea and soft drinks. Tickets start at $79.
- The Chicago Persian School will hold a Nowruz festival on Saturday at 7pm at the Crystal Palace Banquet Hall. Tickets: $60 to $90.
- The Kurdish Cultural Center of Illinois will celebrate the spring festival in memory of Bahoz Broosk at Crystal Palace Banquets in Mount Prospect on Sunday at 6pm. It'll feature a showcase of Kurdish singers and dancers including Galawij Saqezi, Nofl Hakare, Ava, Arash, and Alan. Tickets: $25-$50.
- Maman Zari, Albany Park's first Persian tasting menu restaurant, will be presenting special $85 Nowruz eight-course tasting menus through March 31.
