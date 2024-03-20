Illinois Democrats carry on Election Day tradition at Manny's Deli
For over 7o years, Illinois Democrats have a tradition of getting together at Manny's Deli on Election Day to swap stories, exchange polling information and break bread.
The big picture: This year, there was a last-minute push by one Democrat leader to boycott the lunch over politics, but it didn't work.
- Several of the state's elected officials and primary candidates stopped by the famous deli to mingle.
What they're saying: "We don't need more division," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells Axios. "This is a place where we can come together, take our gloves off, eat, refuel, and then go back out there and kick butt."
Zoom out: Manny's owner Danny Raskin says he doesn't know when the tradition started, but he has photos of politicians gracing his restaurant on Election Day dating back to the '50s.
The vibe: It's always interesting to see opposing candidates who have attacked each other throughout a campaign come together.
- "We don't cry in this city," Mendoza tells Axios. "We just go out there and we fight to the last second, but we do love a good pastrami sandwich."
