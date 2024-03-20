Mayor Brandon Johnson isn't giving up on Bring Chicago Home

Initial voting results have paved a tough path forward for Bring Chicago Home, but Mayor Brandon Johnson and progressive alders who backed the measure remain somewhat hopeful as ballot counting continues. Why it matters: A concession is not yet imminent for one of Johnson's signature initiatives — an effort to generate $100 million a year for homeless services through a hike on high-end real estate transfer taxes.

State of play: Votes supporting the measure trailed opposing votes by 23,000 Tuesday night, and election officials are still counting outstanding election day votes cast at polling places.

They're not expected to start counting potentially thousands of mail-in ballots until Thursday, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

What they're saying: Backers and opponents are in a standstill.

"With all the work and the effort that everyone has put into this, particularly our grassroots organizers … we're gonna count every vote and make sure we know where we're at before any concessions are made," Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) told Axios on Wednesday.

The other side: "Given the large amount of outstanding mail-in ballots, we are waiting for the majority of those votes to be counted [before weighing in]," a spokesperson for the Building Owners and Managers Association, one of the biggest opponents of the measure, told Axios.

Between the lines: Hadden pointed to public distrust of the government as a hurdle for the referendum, as well as a well-financed advertising push by the real estate community in the final days of the election.

She also highlighted confusion about the measure's status as court challenges played out during early voting.

Alders who opposed the measure agreed that voters distrust the way the money would be spent but were also concerned that it "could lead to a potential property tax on them," Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) told Axios on Wednesday.

What we're watching: Johnson says a potential loss won't "put the brakes" on his agenda.

"[Investing in people] is what I promised that I was going to do, that's what I'm doing. So buckle up," the mayor said at a press conference Wednesday.

What's next: If the measure fails, supporters and opponents agree that more must be done to address homelessness in the city.