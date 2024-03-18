Hundreds of women, in outfits from jeans to cocktail dresses, danced until 10pm last month at the Early Birds party in the backroom of the Burlington bar. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

A new Chicago dance party for "ladies who got s--t to do in the morning" is bringing women out in droves to get their groove on at 6pm. Why it matters: The popularity of the Earlybirds Club reflects a growing desire among local women — many middle-aged — to party like it's 1989 without the guys, the smoke and the late hours.

That's exactly what longtime friends and co-founders Laura Baginski and Susie Lee had in mind when they conceived it.

What they're saying: "We believe music and friendship have healing powers and, at this point in life, we have all dealt with some tough stuff," Baginski tells Axios.

Lee, who's battling cancer for the fifth time, "knows better than anyone that you need to take chances and embrace life to the fullest," Baginski says. "Her energy is the driving force of this whole thing."

Tickets for last month's inaugural dance party in Logan Square sold out in two days, and women braved a snowstorm to attend.

The organizers doubled the size of the venue for their next event — May 4 at the Color Club in Irving Park — and tickets ($35) have already sold out after being released yesterday morning.

Anyone interested in attending can join the waitlist, and follow their Instagram for future dance party announcements.