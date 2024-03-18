Mar 18, 2024 - Food and Drink
Bite Club: A spicier Chicago Mix from Nuts on Clark
As we approach the Cubs opener in a couple of weeks, I'd like to nominate an official Wrigley Field snack: spicy cheese corn mixed with caramel corn from nearby Nuts on Clark.
Why it matters: Like Chicago Mix/Garrett Mix, this combo delivers an addictive blend of sweet, rich and salty but with an added burn that reflects our zesty city (and keeps you from eating the whole bag in two minutes).
The intrigue: You'd think that Garrett would already have this spicy option, but company reps tell Axios it's only been offered as an occasional special over the years.
- I'd love to see it sold warm at the park as "Cubbies Mix," but until they adopt my idea you can ask for the blend at 45-year-old Nuts on Clark for $6.86 per small bag.
