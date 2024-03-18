Most Chicago kids exposed to lead in drinking water, new study says
Nearly 70% of Chicago children younger than 6 years old are estimated to be exposed to lead in their drinking water, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA.
Why it matters: Health authorities say no level of lead consumption is safe and that the toxic metal is especially dangerous for childhood brain development.
What they did: With the help of AI tools, Johns Hopkins University researchers analyzed more than 38,000 voluntary home lead tests in the city from 2016 to 2023.
- Their findings were published on the Journal of the American Medical Association website.
What they found: Lead contaminates home water on 75% of residential city blocks.
- Children exposed to lead in water have about twice the amount of lead in their blood as unexposed children do.
- Black and Latino populations are less likely to be tested for lead exposure than their white counterparts.
Worthy of your time: If your home uses lead water pipes, here are the city's recommendations.
