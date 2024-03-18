Most Chicago kids exposed to lead in drinking water, new study says

Nearly 70% of Chicago children younger than 6 years old are estimated to be exposed to lead in their drinking water, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA. Why it matters: Health authorities say no level of lead consumption is safe and that the toxic metal is especially dangerous for childhood brain development.

What they did: With the help of AI tools, Johns Hopkins University researchers analyzed more than 38,000 voluntary home lead tests in the city from 2016 to 2023.

Their findings were published on the Journal of the American Medical Association website.

What they found: Lead contaminates home water on 75% of residential city blocks.

Children exposed to lead in water have about twice the amount of lead in their blood as unexposed children do.

Black and Latino populations are less likely to be tested for lead exposure than their white counterparts.

Worthy of your time: If your home uses lead water pipes, here are the city's recommendations.

