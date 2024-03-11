Chicago Bears make moves in free agency
NFL free agency has begun, and the Chicago Bears are already one of the most active teams in the league.
Why it matters: The Bears are heading into the third year of a rebuild, and fans are hungry for a playoff run.
The big picture: The Bears have the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL Draft and are expected to keep the pick and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Yes, but: They still haven't traded Justin Fields.
Zoom in: The Bears have already been active with trades and contract extensions:
- D'Andre Swift: The Bears will sign the Eagles running back to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Swift was drafted by the Lions but excelled in Philadelphia last year.
- Kevin Byard: They've agreed to terms with the former All-Pro Titans safety. Byard spent last year with the Eagles and will slot in to start after the Bears released safety Eddie Jackson.
- Ryan Bates: The Bears traded a fifth-round pick for the Bills offensive lineman. Bates was a target of Bears GM Ryan Poles last year. He can start at center or be a swing player anywhere on the offensive line.
Three players that the Bears could eye in free agency:
Danielle Hunter
Considered the top pass rusher left on the market, former Vikings DE Danielle Hunter could help a Bears defensive line that got much better after the midyear arrival of Montez Sweat.
- Hunter won't come cheap; he had 16.5 sacks last year.
Coleman Shelton
Center Cody Whitehair was released this offseason, setting the Bears up to find a new starter either in free agency or in the draft. The Bears might favor a seasoned veteran if they're leaning toward a rookie quarterback.
- Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton has experience playing in the same system as new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Calvin Ridley
Ridley is a long shot here, because the Bears already have a No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. But the Jacksonville wideout has shown star potential. The Bears may look to land pass catchers in free agency and focus on defense in the draft.
- Ridley had over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.