Chicago Bears make moves in free agency

General Manager Ryan Poles before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field in October 2023. Photo: Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

NFL free agency has begun, and the Chicago Bears are already one of the most active teams in the league.

Why it matters: The Bears are heading into the third year of a rebuild, and fans are hungry for a playoff run.

The big picture: The Bears have the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL Draft and are expected to keep the pick and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Yes, but: They still haven't traded Justin Fields.

Zoom in: The Bears have already been active with trades and contract extensions:

  • D'Andre Swift: The Bears will sign the Eagles running back to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Swift was drafted by the Lions but excelled in Philadelphia last year.
  • Kevin Byard: They've agreed to terms with the former All-Pro Titans safety. Byard spent last year with the Eagles and will slot in to start after the Bears released safety Eddie Jackson.
  • Ryan Bates: The Bears traded a fifth-round pick for the Bills offensive lineman. Bates was a target of Bears GM Ryan Poles last year. He can start at center or be a swing player anywhere on the offensive line.

Three players that the Bears could eye in free agency:

Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Considered the top pass rusher left on the market, former Vikings DE Danielle Hunter could help a Bears defensive line that got much better after the midyear arrival of Montez Sweat.

  • Hunter won't come cheap; he had 16.5 sacks last year.

Coleman Shelton

Coleman Shelton of the Los Angeles Rams blocking against the New York Giants. Photo: Mike Lawrence/Getty Images

Center Cody Whitehair was released this offseason, setting the Bears up to find a new starter either in free agency or in the draft. The Bears might favor a seasoned veteran if they're leaning toward a rookie quarterback.

  • Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton has experience playing in the same system as new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a touchdown catch during a game against the Titans. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ridley is a long shot here, because the Bears already have a No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. But the Jacksonville wideout has shown star potential. The Bears may look to land pass catchers in free agency and focus on defense in the draft.

  • Ridley had over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season.
