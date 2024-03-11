Chicago Bears make moves in free agency

General Manager Ryan Poles before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field in October 2023. Photo: Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

NFL free agency has begun, and the Chicago Bears are already one of the most active teams in the league. Why it matters: The Bears are heading into the third year of a rebuild, and fans are hungry for a playoff run.

The big picture: The Bears have the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL Draft and are expected to keep the pick and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Yes, but: They still haven't traded Justin Fields.

Zoom in: The Bears have already been active with trades and contract extensions:

D'Andre Swift: The Bears will sign the Eagles running back to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Swift was drafted by the Lions but excelled in Philadelphia last year.

The Bears will sign the Eagles running back to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Swift was drafted by the Lions but excelled in Philadelphia last year. Kevin Byard: They've agreed to terms with the former All-Pro Titans safety. Byard spent last year with the Eagles and will slot in to start after the Bears released safety Eddie Jackson.

They've agreed to terms with the former All-Pro Titans safety. Byard spent last year with the Eagles and will slot in to start after the Bears released safety Eddie Jackson. Ryan Bates: The Bears traded a fifth-round pick for the Bills offensive lineman. Bates was a target of Bears GM Ryan Poles last year. He can start at center or be a swing player anywhere on the offensive line.

Three players that the Bears could eye in free agency:

Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Considered the top pass rusher left on the market, former Vikings DE Danielle Hunter could help a Bears defensive line that got much better after the midyear arrival of Montez Sweat.

Hunter won't come cheap; he had 16.5 sacks last year.

Coleman Shelton

Coleman Shelton of the Los Angeles Rams blocking against the New York Giants. Photo: Mike Lawrence/Getty Images

Center Cody Whitehair was released this offseason, setting the Bears up to find a new starter either in free agency or in the draft. The Bears might favor a seasoned veteran if they're leaning toward a rookie quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton has experience playing in the same system as new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a touchdown catch during a game against the Titans. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ridley is a long shot here, because the Bears already have a No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. But the Jacksonville wideout has shown star potential. The Bears may look to land pass catchers in free agency and focus on defense in the draft.