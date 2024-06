Share on email (opens in new window)

Ray Anderson was considered a conscious capitalist for focusing his business on more environmentally friendly practices. Photo courtesy of Beyond Zero film

A group of Chicago business executives is creating a free curriculum to teach future leaders how to become "conscious capitalists." The big picture: Conscious Capitalism is based on the philosophy that aims to balance making a profit and leaving the world a better place.

The term was popularized more than a decade ago by Whole Foods CEO John Mackey and business professor Raj Sisodia. Many leaders of the movement today focus on how their companies can reverse the impacts of climate change.

Driving the news: Chicago business leaders are crafting the curriculum with the director of "Beyond Zero," a documentary about Interface CEO Ray Anderson.

Anderson succeeded in his plan to make the manufacturing company carbon neutral by 2020 and became known as a "green business" pioneer.

The group is hosting a screening of the film and discussion tonight at Kehrein Center for the Arts.

What's ahead: The chapter hopes such conversations will inform what should be included in the curriculum.