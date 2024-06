Share on email (opens in new window)

Two men on the South Side in May 1974. Image courtesy John White/US National Archives. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

For Black History Month, Axios is unearthing photos of Black America 50 years ago. Zoom in: There's a trove of fascinating images from Black Chicago around that time, most taken by Pulitzer-prize winning Chicago photographer John White.

The intrigue: In one photo of a counter at a jewelry store, the caption read that Chicago had the most Black-owned businesses in the country.

Black Enterprises Magazine reported at the time that Chicago had 14 of the nation's top 100 Black-owned businesses, one more than New York.

Atlanta holds that distinction today.

A float carrying beauty pageant winners from around Chicago in the Bud Billiken Day Parade on the South Side. Image courtesy John White/US National Archives. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

American artist Mitchell Caton in front of his "Philosophy of the Spiritual" mural on the South Side in 1974. The mural, once at East 75th Street and South Vernon Avenue, is no longer there. Photo: Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali attends a Saviours' Day celebration in Chicago in 1974 given by Black Muslim religious leader Elijah Muhammad. Image courtesy John White/US National Archives. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

American singer and civil rights activist Oscar Brown Jr. performs with percussionist Henry Gibson at the Black Aesthetic Festival at the Museum of Science and Industry in 1974. The annual event showcased the achievements of African Americans in disciplines including music, art and drama. Photo: Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images