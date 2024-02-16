Chicago wants your rat tales (and recommendations)
Chicago's inspector general wants to hear your rat tales.
Why it matters: Deborah Witzburg is seeking public input for a report on this pesky issue — part of a project aimed at bringing more accountability to local rodent control.
What they're saying: "This is an open casting call for lived experiences," Witzburg tells Axios. "We are looking to hear from people about problems they've seen, suggestions they have and concerns they have — whatever their experience has been so that we can build a project that speaks to real need."
What's next: Witzburg is urging Chicagoans who have dealt with rat issues to reach her office by phone 1-833-TALK-2IG, via an online intake form or email [email protected] by March. Reports can be anonymous.
- "Once we've made findings and offered recommendations, we then need to put those in the hands of the people who can operationalize them and make them live out in the world," she says.
