Chicago wants your rat tales (and recommendations)

Chicago's inspector general wants to hear your rat tales. Why it matters: Deborah Witzburg is seeking public input for a report on this pesky issue — part of a project aimed at bringing more accountability to local rodent control.

What they're saying: "This is an open casting call for lived experiences," Witzburg tells Axios. "We are looking to hear from people about problems they've seen, suggestions they have and concerns they have — whatever their experience has been so that we can build a project that speaks to real need."

What's next: Witzburg is urging Chicagoans who have dealt with rat issues to reach her office by phone 1-833-TALK-2IG, via an online intake form or email [email protected] by March. Reports can be anonymous.