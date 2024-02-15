Share on email (opens in new window)

Get a variety of bacon-based treats at the Chicago Bacon Festival. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group

This weekend in Chicago, get all the bacon you can eat, check out a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house or attend one of two Lunar New Year parades.

Make your way to Wrigleyville for an afternoon of bacon-themed activities and treats.

What's happening: The Chicago Bacon Fest is going down at Old Crow Smokehouse on Saturday.

Details: One ticket grants admission, bacon-infused whiskey shots, cocktails and mocktails, live music, giveaways, photo-ops and access to eats like smoked bacon mac and cheese and loaded bacon nachos.

When: Noon–5pm Saturday

Address: 3506 N. Clark St.

Tickets range from $10–$30

The Argyle Lunar New Year Parade and celebration runs near Argyle and Broadway, including displays, performances and activities presented by more than 20 local organizations in the Uptown area.

When: 10am–4pm Saturday

The two-hour Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown features lion dancers, dragon dancers, marching bands, politicians and colorful floats. The parade steps off at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.

When: 1–3pm Sunday

The 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park will take on a bloody Valentine's Day theme this weekend only. The experience includes photo-ops, a secret bar and five-minute escape rooms. Tickets start at $30

When: 7–10pm, Friday–Sunday

7–10pm, Friday–Sunday Be smart: Not recommended for children under 12

🪩 5. Taylor Swift Dance Party

Shake it off all night to Tay's greatest hits at Subterranean starting at 10pm Saturday. Tickets are $20

Catch this iconic rock musical about the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life at the Genesee Theatre 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $39