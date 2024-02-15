2 hours ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend events: Bacon Fest, Lunar New Year parades and more
This weekend in Chicago, get all the bacon you can eat, check out a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house or attend one of two Lunar New Year parades.
🥓 1. Chicago Bacon Fest
Make your way to Wrigleyville for an afternoon of bacon-themed activities and treats.
What's happening: The Chicago Bacon Fest is going down at Old Crow Smokehouse on Saturday.
Details: One ticket grants admission, bacon-infused whiskey shots, cocktails and mocktails, live music, giveaways, photo-ops and access to eats like smoked bacon mac and cheese and loaded bacon nachos.
When: Noon–5pm Saturday
Address: 3506 N. Clark St.
🐲 2. Uptown Lunar New Year Parade
- The Argyle Lunar New Year Parade and celebration runs near Argyle and Broadway, including displays, performances and activities presented by more than 20 local organizations in the Uptown area.
- When: 10am–4pm Saturday
⛩️ 3. Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade
- The two-hour Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown features lion dancers, dragon dancers, marching bands, politicians and colorful floats. The parade steps off at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.
- When: 1–3pm Sunday
🧛 4. Love Bites
- The 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park will take on a bloody Valentine's Day theme this weekend only. The experience includes photo-ops, a secret bar and five-minute escape rooms. Tickets start at $30
- When: 7–10pm, Friday–Sunday
- Be smart: Not recommended for children under 12
🪩 5. Taylor Swift Dance Party
- Shake it off all night to Tay's greatest hits at Subterranean starting at 10pm Saturday. Tickets are $20
🎭 6. "Jesus Christ Superstar"
- Catch this iconic rock musical about the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life at the Genesee Theatre 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $39
🚢 7. Titanic: The Exhibition
- Tour a model of the Titanic complete with more than 300 artifacts, props from the 1997 film and a VR experience that allows you to explore the shipwreck. Tickets start at $33
- Dates: Friday–April 21
- Location: Westfield Old Orchard
