2 hours ago - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: Bacon Fest, Lunar New Year parades and more

headshot
A pan of cooked bacon

Get a variety of bacon-based treats at the Chicago Bacon Festival. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group

This weekend in Chicago, get all the bacon you can eat, check out a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house or attend one of two Lunar New Year parades.

🥓 1. Chicago Bacon Fest

Make your way to Wrigleyville for an afternoon of bacon-themed activities and treats.

What's happening: The Chicago Bacon Fest is going down at Old Crow Smokehouse on Saturday.

Details: One ticket grants admission, bacon-infused whiskey shots, cocktails and mocktails, live music, giveaways, photo-ops and access to eats like smoked bacon mac and cheese and loaded bacon nachos.

When: Noon–5pm Saturday

Address: 3506 N. Clark St.

Tickets range from $10–$30

🐲 2. Uptown Lunar New Year Parade

  • The Argyle Lunar New Year Parade and celebration runs near Argyle and Broadway, including displays, performances and activities presented by more than 20 local organizations in the Uptown area.
  • When: 10am–4pm Saturday

⛩️ 3. Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade

  • The two-hour Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown features lion dancers, dragon dancers, marching bands, politicians and colorful floats. The parade steps off at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue.
  • When: 1–3pm Sunday

🧛 4. Love Bites

  • The 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park will take on a bloody Valentine's Day theme this weekend only. The experience includes photo-ops, a secret bar and five-minute escape rooms. Tickets start at $30
  • When: 7–10pm, Friday–Sunday
  • Be smart: Not recommended for children under 12

🪩 5. Taylor Swift Dance Party

🎭 6. "Jesus Christ Superstar"

🚢 7. Titanic: The Exhibition

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more