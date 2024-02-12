35 mins ago - Things to Do
Chicago Auto Show: What to expect this year
The Chicago Auto Show is back!
The big picture: Since 1901, the exhibit has drawn in devoted car lovers, who made it a tradition.
- This year's show, which runs through Feb. 19, showcases over 1,000 domestic and imported vehicles. But don't expect to see every auto brand (for example, no Mercedes-Benz) as the show is scaled down compared with previous years.
- Only McCormick Place's South Hall will be utilized.
Zoom in: Volkswagen is celebrating 75 years in the U.S., showcasing a few vehicles from its historic collection.
- Head to Subaru's and Ford's displays for an immersive walk-through experience and an opportunity to ride in the Ford Bronco, which includes off-road technology features.
Plus: Despite charging troubles this winter, electric vehicles are still popular in every category.
Cost: Adults $17, $12 for children 4-12 and seniors 62 and older.
Go deeper: Watch our behind-the-scenes tour
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.