Chicago Auto Show: What to expect this year

The Chicago Auto Show is back!

The big picture: Since 1901, the exhibit has drawn in devoted car lovers, who made it a tradition.

This year's show, which runs through Feb. 19, showcases over 1,000 domestic and imported vehicles. But don't expect to see every auto brand (for example, no Mercedes-Benz) as the show is scaled down compared with previous years.

Only McCormick Place's South Hall will be utilized.

Zoom in: Volkswagen is celebrating 75 years in the U.S., showcasing a few vehicles from its historic collection.

Head to Subaru's and Ford's displays for an immersive walk-through experience and an opportunity to ride in the Ford Bronco, which includes off-road technology features.

Plus: Despite charging troubles this winter, electric vehicles are still popular in every category.

Moyo after riding on the Ford Bronco test track. Photo: Courtesy of David Adeolu

Cost: Adults $17, $12 for children 4-12 and seniors 62 and older.

Go deeper: Watch our behind-the-scenes tour