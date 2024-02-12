35 mins ago - Things to Do

Chicago Auto Show: What to expect this year

headshot
The front of an orange sports car with a blue sports car in the background.

Super cars display. Photo: Moyo Adeolu/Axios

The Chicago Auto Show is back!

The big picture: Since 1901, the exhibit has drawn in devoted car lovers, who made it a tradition.

  • This year's show, which runs through Feb. 19, showcases over 1,000 domestic and imported vehicles. But don't expect to see every auto brand (for example, no Mercedes-Benz) as the show is scaled down compared with previous years.
  • Only McCormick Place's South Hall will be utilized.

Zoom in: Volkswagen is celebrating 75 years in the U.S., showcasing a few vehicles from its historic collection.

  • Head to Subaru's and Ford's displays for an immersive walk-through experience and an opportunity to ride in the Ford Bronco, which includes off-road technology features.

Plus: Despite charging troubles this winter, electric vehicles are still popular in every category.

A blue truck with door open with Moyo leaning on the door and posing.
Moyo after riding on the Ford Bronco test track. Photo: Courtesy of David Adeolu

Cost: Adults $17, $12 for children 4-12 and seniors 62 and older.

Go deeper: Watch our behind-the-scenes tour

