All this month, renowned publisher Hermene Hartman is producing a series of Black History Month programs for NBC5, featuring prominent Chicagoans and untold stories.

The big picture: Hartman runs N'Digo Studio, which publishes N'Digo magazine. She started the publication in 1989. Since then, Hartman has also produced public service programming for local stations.

Hartman started her career working for Operation Breadbasket with Rev. Jesse Jackson, which is the subject of a new oral history project at the Chicago History Museum.

Hartman has spent most of her life in Chicago, so we asked her to tell us what would make her perfect day in the city.

🥞 Breakfast: Pancake House on 47th Street in Hyde Park. "My favorite and standard meal there is three pigs in a blanket, which is three pancakes and sausage wrapped. Delicious. Always nice to be there, because it has a real sense of community."

🏟 Morning activity: "I run up and down the stairs at Soldier Field, continue to walk to the small mountain in the back and then walk south to McCormick Place."

🎥 Afternoon activity: Work at N'Digo Studio. "I'm on the phone, working with my interns, planning TV programs and talking to advertisers."

🍣 Dinner: "I love Ascione Bistro in Hyde Park. I am there at least once a week with friends. I order their tuna tartare, a salmon dish and a wonderful garden salad."

🚲 Evening activity: "If I didn't walk in the morning, it might be a bike ride, in a different direction every time."