Chicago Bears add big names to the Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released its class of 2024, and the Bears will have three former players don the gold jacket.

Why it matters: Devin Hester, Steve "Mongo" McMichael and Julius Peppers join the ranks of more than two dozen local greats, ensuring the Bears hold onto their title spot with a league-leading number of inductees.

Driving the news: The Hall of Fame celebrated the players in a Las Vegas ceremony Thursday night, and they'll be enshrined in early August in Canton, Ohio.

The intrigue: It's extremely rare to have three players from the same team inducted in the same year.

Get reacquainted with the new Hall of Famers:

Devin Hester

Devin Hester returns the opening kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Hester becomes the first prominent kick returner to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Between the lines: Hester became eligible two years ago but didn't tally enough votes to be inducted. He succeeded on his third try.

By the numbers: Hester was drafted by the Bears in 2006 and made his mark immediately, setting a record for touchdown returns (5) in his rookie season. He broke his own record the following season (6).

Hester set all-time records for touchdown returns (20) and added even more TDs when the Bears turned him into a wide receiver.

He amassed over 10,000 yards returning punts and kickoffs, as well as catching passes.

Yes, but: With all of Hester's accomplishments, many believed he wouldn't get into the Hall of Fame because his body of work was as a kick returner on special teams, which has been historically overlooked. Until now.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael

Steve McMichael enjoys a respite on the Chicago Bears bench, circa 1991. Photo: Bob Fila/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

McMichael, a star on the 1985 Super Bowl team, was voted in by the Hall of Fame's seniors committee.

The intrigue: The defensive tackle was overlooked for years while other big names like Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary and Richard Dent got in.

McMichael continues to battle ALS, and his family and friends and the NFL community campaigned hard for him to get his due this year.

By the numbers: McMichael is third on the Bears' all-time sack list (95) and was part of a defensive line that may be the best in football history.

His wild personality also made him beloved in Chicago, where he played for 13 years.

Julius Peppers

Julius Peppers in action against the Atlanta Falcons in 2011. Photo: Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Julius Peppers played for the Bears from 2010 to 2013 as part of his illustrious career, which included stints with Green Bay and Carolina.

By the numbers: One of the feared leaders of Lovie Smith's suffocating defense, Peppers ended his career with 159.5 sacks, good for fourth all-time in the NFL.

The defensive end was also selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.

Of note: He will go into the hall as a member of the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him and where he found most of his success.