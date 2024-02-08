What a new riverfront White Sox stadium could look like

Share on email (opens in new window)

The plans for the potential new White Sox stadium along the Chicago River are starting to materialize.

The big picture: Related Midwest, the development company in charge of the The 78 mega-development, are pitching the White Sox on a move from Bridgeport to the 62-acre location in the South Loop.

What they're saying: "The development would be a catalyst for the creation of Chicago's next great neighborhood," plus "tens of thousands of permanent and construction jobs," Related Midwest said in a statement.

Zoom in: Newly released renderings show a potential stadium nestled in between high-rise condo buildings along the Chicago River near Clark and 18th Streets.

The sleek design also envisions a surrounding stadium district, which the Sox covet.

The park is positioned along the water, similar to PNC Park in Pittsburgh or Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Yes, but: The park faces north so no home runs would splash into the river.

Rendering courtesy of Related Midwest

The intrigue: The renderings also reimagine what the old Guaranteed Rate stadium grounds would look like on 35th Street, proposing a soccer stadium and a redevelopment of housing and streetscapes.

Reality check: Related Midwest doesn't own the land at 35th and Shields.

Rendering courtesy of Related Midwest

What we're watching: The Sox and Related Midwest are hoping to engage Springfield for a massive financing package this spring, the Sun-Times reports.