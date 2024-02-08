51 mins ago - Business

What a new riverfront White Sox stadium could look like

headshot
Photo of a stadium on the river

Rendering courtesty of Related Midwest

The plans for the potential new White Sox stadium along the Chicago River are starting to materialize.

The big picture: Related Midwest, the development company in charge of the The 78 mega-development, are pitching the White Sox on a move from Bridgeport to the 62-acre location in the South Loop.

What they're saying: "The development would be a catalyst for the creation of Chicago's next great neighborhood," plus "tens of thousands of permanent and construction jobs," Related Midwest said in a statement.

Zoom in: Newly released renderings show a potential stadium nestled in between high-rise condo buildings along the Chicago River near Clark and 18th Streets.

  • The sleek design also envisions a surrounding stadium district, which the Sox covet.
  • The park is positioned along the water, similar to PNC Park in Pittsburgh or Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Yes, but: The park faces north so no home runs would splash into the river.

Photo of a baseball stadium
Rendering courtesy of Related Midwest

The intrigue: The renderings also reimagine what the old Guaranteed Rate stadium grounds would look like on 35th Street, proposing a soccer stadium and a redevelopment of housing and streetscapes.

Reality check: Related Midwest doesn't own the land at 35th and Shields.

Rendering of a city block with a stadium
Rendering courtesy of Related Midwest

What we're watching: The Sox and Related Midwest are hoping to engage Springfield for a massive financing package this spring, the Sun-Times reports.

  • Also, Crain's reported that the Sox could exploit a loophole in the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority contract to secure public funding, by building parks and public spaces around any new stadium.
  • Gov. JB Pritzker has already signaled he won't support using taxpayer dollars to build sports stadiums.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more