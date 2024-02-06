1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where to find international candies in Chicago

Three candy wrappers that say "Hopjes"

Hopjes! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Folks all over the world love sweets and in Chicago, we're lucky to have a wealth of great international choices at local markets.

  • Here are some of our favorite global candies, and where you can find them in town.

Roshen Korivka Cow Candy

Roshen Korivka Cow Candy is easy to find in Ukrainian Village (around $3.96/lb). We love the soft caramel exterior around a creamier, but not gooey, center — and slightly sweet milk flavor.

Hopjes

The coffee-flavored hard candy is a staple at Jewish delis and diners.

White Rabbit Creamy Candies

Photo of candies on a counter
White Rabbit Creamy Candies. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This 1943 Shanghai brand has recently inspired lattes, ice cream and potato chips.

Reader recommendations

  • Argentine candy Vauquita delighted Sandy O. on a recent trip, and she ordered more from Amazon.
  • Crunchie candy bars were an indulgence Colleen M. remembers an aunt bringing back from travels to Ireland. Get them at Celtica Gifts in Lincoln Square.
  • Kinder Bueno is the "world's perfect candy bar," according to John P. Available at most grocery stores.
