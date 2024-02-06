1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Where to find international candies in Chicago
Folks all over the world love sweets and in Chicago, we're lucky to have a wealth of great international choices at local markets.
- Here are some of our favorite global candies, and where you can find them in town.
Roshen Korivka Cow Candy
Roshen Korivka Cow Candy is easy to find in Ukrainian Village (around $3.96/lb). We love the soft caramel exterior around a creamier, but not gooey, center — and slightly sweet milk flavor.
Hopjes
The coffee-flavored hard candy is a staple at Jewish delis and diners.
- Find them at Amy's Candy Bar in Ravenswood or Windy City Treats in East Lakeview.
White Rabbit Creamy Candies
This 1943 Shanghai brand has recently inspired lattes, ice cream and potato chips.
- Find them in original, matcha and red bean flavors at local Park to Shop stores ($3.69 a bag).
Reader recommendations
- Argentine candy Vauquita delighted Sandy O. on a recent trip, and she ordered more from Amazon.
- Crunchie candy bars were an indulgence Colleen M. remembers an aunt bringing back from travels to Ireland. Get them at Celtica Gifts in Lincoln Square.
- Kinder Bueno is the "world's perfect candy bar," according to John P. Available at most grocery stores.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.