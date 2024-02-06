Where to find international candies in Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Folks all over the world love sweets and in Chicago, we're lucky to have a wealth of great international choices at local markets.

Here are some of our favorite global candies, and where you can find them in town.

Roshen Korivka Cow Candy

Roshen Korivka Cow Candy is easy to find in Ukrainian Village (around $3.96/lb). We love the soft caramel exterior around a creamier, but not gooey, center — and slightly sweet milk flavor.

Hopjes

The coffee-flavored hard candy is a staple at Jewish delis and diners.

Find them at Amy's Candy Bar in Ravenswood or Windy City Treats in East Lakeview.

White Rabbit Creamy Candies. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This 1943 Shanghai brand has recently inspired lattes, ice cream and potato chips.

Find them in original, matcha and red bean flavors at local Park to Shop stores ($3.69 a bag).

Reader recommendations