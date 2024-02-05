University of Chicago students may receive compensation for remote learning
University of Chicago students who went remote during the spring of 2020 are receiving notices that they could be entitled to money from a class action lawsuit — pending a judge's final approval.
Why it matters: The nearly $5 million settlement could spark lawsuits from students at other schools seeking reimbursement after COVID-19 forced them out of in-person instruction, possibly taking away from the learning experience.
Details: A judge granted preliminary approval in December to a $4.95 million settlement between the university and former students who alleged breach of contract when university classes moved online in March 2020.
The other side: "The University is proud of the rigorous educational experience and support it provided to students when it moved to remote learning," a spokesperson tells Axios in a statement.
- The school "believes plaintiffs' claims are without merit and looks forward to putting this matter behind us."
How it works: Undergraduate or graduate students enrolled at the university between January 1, 2020, through the end of the 2020 spring quarter may be eligible for at least $25, depending on out-of-pocket tuition paid by the student.
Of note: Some recipients have been suspicious of the settlement notices, but the mailed and emailed messages are legit.
What's next: A federal court hearing on the settlement's final approval is scheduled for April.
