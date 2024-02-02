THC-infused wing sauce for sale in Chicago ahead of Super Bowl
Chicago weed dispensaries are going big for Super Bowl watch parties by offering THC-infused buffalo wing sauce.
Why it matters: What can't be turned into a weed product these days?
What's happening: Sunnyside dispensaries are selling the new sauce collab from cannabis company Cresco Labs and sports bar The Fifty/50, starting Friday.
How it works: Fifty/50 makes the sauce (mild), and Cresco's Good News brand infuses it with distillate cannabis oil, which is tasteless and odorless. One bottle ($30) contains 10 servings and 100 mg of THC.
Zoom out: The Super Bowl saw a 13% sales boost in legal marijuana from 2022 to 2023 (plus, a 7% increase on the day of the Super Bowl), according to BDS Analytics, which provides cannabis data.
- Also, The Fifty/50 says it sells more than 1,000 pounds of chicken wings for both dining in and takeout during the big game.
You can get the sauce at Sunnyside dispensaries in River North, Wrigleyville, Buffalo Grove and Schaumburg.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.