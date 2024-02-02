Former Bulls star Joakim Noah's Best Day Ever in Chicago

Joakim Noah celebrates against the Miami Heat during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Jeyhoun Allebaugh/NBAE via Getty Images

Joakim Noah is bringing his world-renowned enthusiasm to a new game: Fashion.

What's happening: Starting Saturday, Noah is teaming up with the Bulls and Lyrical Lemonade to trot out new team merch.

Context: The former Bulls player, known for his energy while playing sidekick to Derrick Rose in the 2010s, has always been stylish on and off the court.

Fans will never forget his look on NBA draft night in 2007.

Since Noah is still regularly in Chicago, we found it fitting (see what we did there?) to ask him about his perfect day in Chicago.

Fans can enter to win an exclusive drop of the Lyrical Lemonade x Bulls Letterman Jacket on the Bulls app Friday from 12:30-1pm. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Bulls

🥞 Breakfast: Bongo Room. "Their red velvet pancakes are incredible, and I also always order their brioche French toast. I'm a big brioche guy."

🏃🏽‍♂️Morning activity: "If the weather is nice, I'll go for a run by the lakefront and enjoy the view of Lake Michigan. But since this is February, I'm more likely to be running inside on a treadmill."

Running path on the lakefront. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🥑 Lunch: "After spending so many years on the west side, I have to go back to Piccolo Signo and order their pasta Bolognese with a side of avocado."

"My wife always laughs at that side order, but I think it's the perfect complement to the pasta."

🎨 Afternoon activity: "When I'm back in Chicago, it's important to me that I visit the community centers with programming through the Noah's Arc Foundation, the organization I co-founded with my mom that aims to give youth a stronger sense of self using art and sports as tools for development in Chicago and Cameroon."

"I'll swing by Major Adams Community Center on the Near West Side and check in on students and instructors who participate in the Expression from the Inside program."

Burger, fries and other dishes at Au Cheval. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

🍔 Dinner: "There is nothing better than a burger, wings and some bone marrow from Au Cheval. It's the perfect spot to be with old friends and drink a few beers."

🏀 Evening activity: "Any perfect day in Chicago ends at the United Center. There is nothing else like it. Hopefully, I get to watch the Bulls win, but if they aren't playing, I like to see a concert or a comedy show."