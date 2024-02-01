Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Chicago, shop from local Black vendors at Navy Pier, see the Queen of Pop in concert or learn the art of sushi making.

1. 🛍️ Black Makers Market

Shop from over three dozen artists and business owners at Navy Pier.

Why it matters: This is your chance to give back to local Black artisans, designers and entrepreneurs during Black History Month.

Details: The market will feature 10 different vendors each Saturday in February.

This weekend's vendor list includes Soul Language Scents, Bathe and Superhero Huff.

Zoom out: Navy Pier is hosting several additional BHM programs including art exhibits, workshops and mixology classes.

Hours: Noon–6pm

Location: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion

The Queen of Pop will perform her greatest hits Thursday and Friday at the United Center. Gates open at 7:30pm. Tickets.

Cost: Starting at $108 Thursday and $160 Friday.

Sample from 150 ciders, meads and fruit spirits at this event returning to Chicago for the 10th year. New this year: expanded hours and a pre-event cider, cheese and charcuterie tasting. Tickets.

When: 2–6pm Saturday; pre-opening event at noon

2–6pm Saturday; pre-opening event at noon Location: Navy Pier, Aon Grand Ballroom

Navy Pier, Aon Grand Ballroom Cost: $35 pre-opening, $40 general admission

The Music Box is commemorating Black History Month with screenings of influential contributions from Black filmmakers. This weekend's film is Spike Lee's "Malcolm X," starring Denzel Washington. Upcoming showings include "Love Jones," "Barbershop" and "Eve's Bayou." Tickets.

When: 1:15pm Saturday

1:15pm Saturday Address: 3733 N. Southport Ave.

3733 N. Southport Ave. Cost: $8 members, $11 non-members

🎞️ 5. Sojourner Truth Film Festival

Enjoy an all-day screening of films about and made by Black women. Full schedule.

When: 10:30am–5pm Saturday

10:30am–5pm Saturday Location: MCA Chicago, Edlis Neeson Theater

MCA Chicago, Edlis Neeson Theater Cost: $10 members, $19 non-members; Tickets

🍣 6. Sushi Class: Maki Edition