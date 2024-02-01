22 mins ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend events: Black Makers Market, Madonna and sushi class
This weekend in Chicago, shop from local Black vendors at Navy Pier, see the Queen of Pop in concert or learn the art of sushi making.
1. 🛍️ Black Makers Market
Shop from over three dozen artists and business owners at Navy Pier.
Why it matters: This is your chance to give back to local Black artisans, designers and entrepreneurs during Black History Month.
Details: The market will feature 10 different vendors each Saturday in February.
- This weekend's vendor list includes Soul Language Scents, Bathe and Superhero Huff.
Zoom out: Navy Pier is hosting several additional BHM programs including art exhibits, workshops and mixology classes.
Hours: Noon–6pm
Location: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion
🎵 2. Madonna
- The Queen of Pop will perform her greatest hits Thursday and Friday at the United Center. Gates open at 7:30pm. Tickets.
- Cost: Starting at $108 Thursday and $160 Friday.
🍎 3. Cider Summit
- Sample from 150 ciders, meads and fruit spirits at this event returning to Chicago for the 10th year. New this year: expanded hours and a pre-event cider, cheese and charcuterie tasting. Tickets.
- When: 2–6pm Saturday; pre-opening event at noon
- Location: Navy Pier, Aon Grand Ballroom
- Cost: $35 pre-opening, $40 general admission
🎬 4. Melanin, Roots and Culture
- The Music Box is commemorating Black History Month with screenings of influential contributions from Black filmmakers. This weekend's film is Spike Lee's "Malcolm X," starring Denzel Washington. Upcoming showings include "Love Jones," "Barbershop" and "Eve's Bayou." Tickets.
- When: 1:15pm Saturday
- Address: 3733 N. Southport Ave.
- Cost: $8 members, $11 non-members
🎞️ 5. Sojourner Truth Film Festival
- Enjoy an all-day screening of films about and made by Black women. Full schedule.
- When: 10:30am–5pm Saturday
- Location: MCA Chicago, Edlis Neeson Theater
- Cost: $10 members, $19 non-members; Tickets
🍣 6. Sushi Class: Maki Edition
- Spend an afternoon learning to hand-roll sushi at Sunda every first Saturday of the month. Guests will learn to make temaki (hand-rolled sushi), futomaki (fat-rolled sushi) and uramaki (inside-out rolled sushi). Tickets.
- When: 4–5pm Saturday
- Address: 110 W. Illinois St.
- Cost: $90
