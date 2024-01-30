Chicago delays enforcement of migrant shelter limits until March

Outside a migrant shelter near the 2300 block of South Halsted Street late last year. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mayor Brandon Johnson says Chicago won't evict migrants from its shelters until mid-March at the earliest.

Why it matters: Thousands of people could have been left without shelter this week if the mayor enforced his 60-day shelter stay limit, which has come under fire recently from alders, mutual aid groups and Illinois' governor.

Catch up fast: Last November, the city announced a new policy to limit shelter stays for new arrivals to just 60 days, at which point affected migrants would have to to reapply for housing.

The mayor had delayed enforcement before, due to winter weather. This time, the delay is due to difficulties in getting case managers, who help migrants find housing, into all local shelters, the city says.

The decision comes days after 16 concerned alders wrote a letter asking Johnson to delay the evictions, saying it threatens new arrivals' health and safety.

What they're saying: "I've always said that this is an evolving crisis and the ability of my administration to be flexible and nimble, I think we have demonstrated that," Johnson said at a Monday press conference announcing the delay.

By the numbers: There are more than 14,000 people in 28 active shelters run by the city and state.

About 180 are still awaiting a shelter bed at O'Hare.

The big picture: In recent weeks, Johnson has pivoted his strategy on the migrant crisis, which he said is costing the city $1.5 million a day.

In addition to the 60-day rule, the city has also stopped opening new shelters.

What's ahead: More than 5,600 people who were scheduled to reach their stay-limit on Jan. 16 have a new exit date of March 16.

Approximately 2,100 people who had an exit date between March 1 and 28 and will receive a 30-day extension from their planned exit date.

Anyone who enters the shelter system starting Jan. 29 gets the standard 60-day notice.

What we're watching: Johnson did not answer questions about what would happen to those still awaiting shelter.