The best things to buy at Aldi
Batavia-based Aldi has become the nation's fastest-growing grocery store, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.
Why it matters: The rest of the country is finally in on our secret: Aldi rules.
Let's talk favorites: What are yours?
- 💁♀️ Longtime Aldi fans Carrie and Monica have a few of their go-to finds to share.
Monica's best regular buy: The Simply Nature Honduran single origin, fair trade, organic whole bean coffee is breathtakingly delicious.
- We grind and brew it every morning in our house and exclaim, "Man, that's great coffee."
Monica's best seasonal buy: I recently bought this glass tea infuser with a neoprene tea cozy ($5.99) that lets me see and brew several infusions of loose strained tea while keeping my hands cool.
- At press time there were a few on the discount shelf. I hope you can find one.
Carrie's best regular buy: Clancy's Pretzels filled with Peanut Butter are a good protein-filled snack and taste better than the Jewel ones. Really!
Carrie's mom's Aldi score: My mom is an Aldi savant, always finding something no other Aldi seems to sell. Case in point: these yellow slingbacks that make any outfit pop.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.