The best things to buy at Aldi

coffee

Love these coffee beans. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Batavia-based Aldi has become the nation's fastest-growing grocery store, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Why it matters: The rest of the country is finally in on our secret: Aldi rules.

Let's talk favorites: What are yours?

  • 💁‍♀️ Longtime Aldi fans Carrie and Monica have a few of their go-to finds to share.

Monica's best regular buy: The Simply Nature Honduran single origin, fair trade, organic whole bean coffee is breathtakingly delicious.

  • We grind and brew it every morning in our house and exclaim, "Man, that's great coffee."
tea infuser
Aldi tea infuser with neoprene case. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's best seasonal buy: I recently bought this glass tea infuser with a neoprene tea cozy ($5.99) that lets me see and brew several infusions of loose strained tea while keeping my hands cool.

  • At press time there were a few on the discount shelf. I hope you can find one.
Bag of Clancy's peanut butter filled pretzels.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's best regular buy: Clancy's Pretzels filled with Peanut Butter are a good protein-filled snack and taste better than the Jewel ones. Really!

Yellow shoes with a bow.
Photo courtesy of Carrie's mom

Carrie's mom's Aldi score: My mom is an Aldi savant, always finding something no other Aldi seems to sell. Case in point: these yellow slingbacks that make any outfit pop.

