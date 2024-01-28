The best things to buy at Aldi

Share on email (opens in new window)

Batavia-based Aldi has become the nation's fastest-growing grocery store, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Why it matters: The rest of the country is finally in on our secret: Aldi rules.

Let's talk favorites: What are yours?

💁‍♀️ Longtime Aldi fans Carrie and Monica have a few of their go-to finds to share.

Monica's best regular buy: The Simply Nature Honduran single origin, fair trade, organic whole bean coffee is breathtakingly delicious.

We grind and brew it every morning in our house and exclaim, "Man, that's great coffee."

Aldi tea infuser with neoprene case. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's best seasonal buy: I recently bought this glass tea infuser with a neoprene tea cozy ($5.99) that lets me see and brew several infusions of loose strained tea while keeping my hands cool.

At press time there were a few on the discount shelf. I hope you can find one.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's best regular buy: Clancy's Pretzels filled with Peanut Butter are a good protein-filled snack and taste better than the Jewel ones. Really!

Photo courtesy of Carrie's mom

Carrie's mom's Aldi score: My mom is an Aldi savant, always finding something no other Aldi seems to sell. Case in point: these yellow slingbacks that make any outfit pop.