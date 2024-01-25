Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

SPF's newest pickleball facility in Lincoln Park. Photo: Courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

This weekend in Chicago, play at the newest and largest indoor pickleball center, take a plunge in Lake Michigan or visit the circus exhibit at Chicago Children's Museum.

🏓 1. Chi-Town's largest pickleball club

Grab your paddle and check out SPF's new pickleball center.

By the numbers: At 42,000 square feet, SPF will be the city's largest indoor pickleball facility and will house:

Eight courts (including one glow-in-the-dark) all equipped with instant replay technology

One additional indoor turf field with space for additional games

Details: The club will also include free paddle and ball rentals, table tennis, shuffleboard, arcade games, locker rooms, saunas, showers and a food court, as well as cocktail and coffee bars.

When: Opens Friday

Hours: 6am–11pm daily

Address: 2121 N. Clybourn Ave.

Cost: Starting at $16

Book a court

🧊 2. Polar Plunge

Help raise money for Chicago families by taking a plunge in Lake Michigan. Register.

Moyo's thought bubble: I will be participating on Saturday and sharing my experience. The thought is nerve-wracking, but it's exciting to be a part of a good cause.

I will be participating on Saturday and sharing my experience. The thought is nerve-wracking, but it's exciting to be a part of a good cause. When: Saturday; arrive by 11:30am, plunge at noon

Saturday; arrive by 11:30am, plunge at noon Location: Oak Street Beach

This circus-themed exhibit has returned to Chicago Children's Museum and will be in town until Sept. 7. Activities include dress-up, juggling, balancing on a tightrope and behind-the-scenes work as a ticket taker or hot dog vendor. Tickets.

Hours: 10am–2pm Monday–Thursday, 10am–5pm Friday–Sunday

Cost: Included with general admission of $21

🕺 4. Barn Dance Apocalypse

Head to the new Ramova Theatre this Saturday for a night of fun including square dance, contra, line dance, two-step, polka and waltz, with music by the Golden Horse Ranch Band. Tickets are $25

Hours: Doors open at 7pm.

Celebrate the work of silent film star Colleen Moore, whose miniature fairy castle sits in the Museum of Science and Industry. The event includes a talk with Kathleen Rooney, author of a new novel about the famous castle, a book signing, a screening of Moore's "Flaming Youth" and a miniature artisan marketplace.

When: 9:30am–3pm Saturday; speaking event at 11am

9:30am–3pm Saturday; speaking event at 11am Cost: $26 adults, $15 kids, plus $5 to attend speaking event

Go deeper: Head to our Instagram for more weekend happenings.