Chicago weekend events: Largest indoor pickleball club opens, Polar Plunge and more
This weekend in Chicago, play at the newest and largest indoor pickleball center, take a plunge in Lake Michigan or visit the circus exhibit at Chicago Children's Museum.
🏓 1. Chi-Town's largest pickleball club
Grab your paddle and check out SPF's new pickleball center.
By the numbers: At 42,000 square feet, SPF will be the city's largest indoor pickleball facility and will house:
- Eight courts (including one glow-in-the-dark) all equipped with instant replay technology
- One additional indoor turf field with space for additional games
Details: The club will also include free paddle and ball rentals, table tennis, shuffleboard, arcade games, locker rooms, saunas, showers and a food court, as well as cocktail and coffee bars.
When: Opens Friday
Hours: 6am–11pm daily
Address: 2121 N. Clybourn Ave.
Cost: Starting at $16
🧊 2. Polar Plunge
- Help raise money for Chicago families by taking a plunge in Lake Michigan. Register.
- Moyo's thought bubble: I will be participating on Saturday and sharing my experience. The thought is nerve-wracking, but it's exciting to be a part of a good cause.
- When: Saturday; arrive by 11:30am, plunge at noon
- Location: Oak Street Beach
🎪 3. Circusville
- This circus-themed exhibit has returned to Chicago Children's Museum and will be in town until Sept. 7. Activities include dress-up, juggling, balancing on a tightrope and behind-the-scenes work as a ticket taker or hot dog vendor. Tickets.
- Hours: 10am–2pm Monday–Thursday, 10am–5pm Friday–Sunday
- Cost: Included with general admission of $21
🕺 4. Barn Dance Apocalypse
- Head to the new Ramova Theatre this Saturday for a night of fun including square dance, contra, line dance, two-step, polka and waltz, with music by the Golden Horse Ranch Band. Tickets are $25
- Hours: Doors open at 7pm.
🏰 5. Moore's Marvelous Minis
- Celebrate the work of silent film star Colleen Moore, whose miniature fairy castle sits in the Museum of Science and Industry. The event includes a talk with Kathleen Rooney, author of a new novel about the famous castle, a book signing, a screening of Moore's "Flaming Youth" and a miniature artisan marketplace.
- When: 9:30am–3pm Saturday; speaking event at 11am
- Cost: $26 adults, $15 kids, plus $5 to attend speaking event
