54 mins ago - News
Bite club: Sugar Moon Bakery's flavorful focaccia
Hello fellow bread lovers, it's Carrie!
Driving the news: Despite the cold on a recent Saturday morning, I grabbed a coffee and hopped into line at Sugar Moon Bakery in Logan Square to see what everyone on my Instagram has been talking about.
Reality check: Thank goodness I did.
The bite: Potato, caramelized onion, white cheddar and rosemary focaccia ($5.50) and giardiniera focaccia ($4.50) were moist and fresh on the inside with the right amount of crunch on top.
- The potatoes remind me of those perfectly fried breakfast potatoes at your favorite diner, and the unique flavor of each ingredient manages to burst through — especially the onions and rosemary.
- The giardiniera focaccia was an awesome complement to my pasta dinner.
Plus, the cornflake espresso cookie ($4.50) is gooey, chocolatey, crunchy greatness that I've been dreaming about since I had it.
