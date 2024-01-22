Hello fellow bread lovers, it's Carrie!

Driving the news: Despite the cold on a recent Saturday morning, I grabbed a coffee and hopped into line at Sugar Moon Bakery in Logan Square to see what everyone on my Instagram has been talking about.

Reality check: Thank goodness I did.

The bite: Potato, caramelized onion, white cheddar and rosemary focaccia ($5.50) and giardiniera focaccia ($4.50) were moist and fresh on the inside with the right amount of crunch on top.

The potatoes remind me of those perfectly fried breakfast potatoes at your favorite diner, and the unique flavor of each ingredient manages to burst through — especially the onions and rosemary.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The giardiniera focaccia was an awesome complement to my pasta dinner.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Plus, the cornflake espresso cookie ($4.50) is gooey, chocolatey, crunchy greatness that I've been dreaming about since I had it.