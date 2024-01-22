54 mins ago - News

Bite club: Sugar Moon Bakery's flavorful focaccia

Potato and cheese focaccia cut in half.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Hello fellow bread lovers, it's Carrie!

Driving the news: Despite the cold on a recent Saturday morning, I grabbed a coffee and hopped into line at Sugar Moon Bakery in Logan Square to see what everyone on my Instagram has been talking about.

Reality check: Thank goodness I did.

The bite: Potato, caramelized onion, white cheddar and rosemary focaccia ($5.50) and giardiniera focaccia ($4.50) were moist and fresh on the inside with the right amount of crunch on top.

  • The potatoes remind me of those perfectly fried breakfast potatoes at your favorite diner, and the unique flavor of each ingredient manages to burst through — especially the onions and rosemary.
Focaccia with giardiniera
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
  • The giardiniera focaccia was an awesome complement to my pasta dinner.
Chocolate cookie with cornflakes on top
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Plus, the cornflake espresso cookie ($4.50) is gooey, chocolatey, crunchy greatness that I've been dreaming about since I had it.

