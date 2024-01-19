54 mins ago - Culture

Garrett Popcorn celebrates 75 years in Chicago

Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It's National Popcorn Day, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of Garrett Popcorn, the family-owned popcorn shop that first opened its doors in September 1949 at 10 W. Madison.

  • The brand has become a must-have Chicago tradition.

What's happening: Garrett is offering fans their signature cheesy, caramelly "Garrett Mix" for $1.75 (usually $4.99) from 9 am to noon Friday through Sunday.

The intrigue: Garrett lost the right to call this blend "Chicago Mix" in 2014 when a company in St. Paul, Minnesota, trademarked the term and sued.

  • Bogus!

📷 We went behind the scenes to learn how the famous mix is created.

