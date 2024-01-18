24 mins ago - Transit

Feds drive the fun out of Illinois' highway signs

headshot
headshot
headshot
Illustration of a highway electronic sign doing a standup routine. The sign reads, "So what's the deal with..."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Enjoy the highway jokes while you can.

What's happening: Over the next two years, the Federal Highway Administration will be phasing out those funny safety messages over roadways nationwide, Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.

  • Officials say the humorous missives could "adversely affect respect for the sign."

Why it matters: Sometimes these goofy quips were the only bright spots during otherwise miserable commutes. (Our colleagues in Boston agree.)

The intrigue: Before the phase-out, we'd like Illinois officials to consider a few bangers we've been crafting for months.

  • "I'll bet if you swerve from lane to lane, you can get downtown faster."
  • "Slow down and enjoy the peace before you fight with your partner at the Ikea by Woodfield."
  • "Don't text and drive, but scrolling Dilla's TikTok is fine."
  • "Urlacher's hair wants you to slow down."
  • "Avoid road rage unless that a#$ from Wisconsin cuts you off."

What's next: We're guessing that you can think up some better ones. Submit your best by emailing [email protected].

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more