Transit
Feds drive the fun out of Illinois' highway signs
Enjoy the highway jokes while you can.
What's happening: Over the next two years, the Federal Highway Administration will be phasing out those funny safety messages over roadways nationwide, Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.
- Officials say the humorous missives could "adversely affect respect for the sign."
Why it matters: Sometimes these goofy quips were the only bright spots during otherwise miserable commutes. (Our colleagues in Boston agree.)
The intrigue: Before the phase-out, we'd like Illinois officials to consider a few bangers we've been crafting for months.
- "I'll bet if you swerve from lane to lane, you can get downtown faster."
- "Slow down and enjoy the peace before you fight with your partner at the Ikea by Woodfield."
- "Don't text and drive, but scrolling Dilla's TikTok is fine."
- "Urlacher's hair wants you to slow down."
- "Avoid road rage unless that a#$ from Wisconsin cuts you off."
What's next: We're guessing that you can think up some better ones. Submit your best by emailing [email protected].
