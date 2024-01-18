Feds drive the fun out of Illinois' highway signs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Enjoy the highway jokes while you can.

What's happening: Over the next two years, the Federal Highway Administration will be phasing out those funny safety messages over roadways nationwide, Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.

Officials say the humorous missives could "adversely affect respect for the sign."

Why it matters: Sometimes these goofy quips were the only bright spots during otherwise miserable commutes. (Our colleagues in Boston agree.)

The intrigue: Before the phase-out, we'd like Illinois officials to consider a few bangers we've been crafting for months.

"I'll bet if you swerve from lane to lane, you can get downtown faster."

"Slow down and enjoy the peace before you fight with your partner at the Ikea by Woodfield."

"Don't text and drive, but scrolling Dilla's TikTok is fine."

"Urlacher's hair wants you to slow down."

"Avoid road rage unless that a#$ from Wisconsin cuts you off."

What's next: We're guessing that you can think up some better ones. Submit your best by emailing [email protected].