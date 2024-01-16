The Second City reaches tentative deal with teachers, averting strike

The Second City in 2020. Photo: José M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Second City instructors, musical directors, and corporate facilitators have called off their strike planned for Tuesday morning.

Driving the news: After a marathon weekend of negotiations, both sides have reached a tentative contract agreement.

Catch up fast: Teachers, who haven't secured a contract since unionizing in 2021, had rejected The Second City management's last contract offer in December. They were set to picket the live comedy shows this week.

What they're saying: The Association of International Comedy Educators (AICE), which represents around 200 Second City workers, said in a statement on social media that they appreciate "leadership returning to the bargaining table, and seeing this through with us."

What's next: AICE members will vote on ratifying the contract.