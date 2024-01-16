The Second City reaches tentative deal with teachers, averting strike
The Second City instructors, musical directors, and corporate facilitators have called off their strike planned for Tuesday morning.
Driving the news: After a marathon weekend of negotiations, both sides have reached a tentative contract agreement.
Catch up fast: Teachers, who haven't secured a contract since unionizing in 2021, had rejected The Second City management's last contract offer in December. They were set to picket the live comedy shows this week.
What they're saying: The Association of International Comedy Educators (AICE), which represents around 200 Second City workers, said in a statement on social media that they appreciate "leadership returning to the bargaining table, and seeing this through with us."
What's next: AICE members will vote on ratifying the contract.
- Meanwhile, The Second City is working on opening its new theater in Brooklyn, which is closer to home for ZMC, the New York City-based private equity firm that bought the company in 2020.
