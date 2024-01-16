Chicago Bulls fans take fall over long-standing feud

The crowd at the United Center for the inaugural "Ring of Honor" ceremony. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Bulls fans are feeling the heat for booing the late Jerry Krause at the inaugural "Ring of Honor" celebration on Friday.

What's happening: Current players, former stars, and the national media have called the booing, which brought Krause's widow to tears, "shameful" and "indecent."

What they're saying: "Family, friends that are still here ought to be appreciated and shouldn't be disrespected," Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said, per the AP.

Context: Krause, who died in 2017, is one of the most controversial figures in team history. The former general manager has been frequently vilified by Chicago sports media, and accused of breaking up the Bulls dynasty.

He was eviscerated by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the 2020 Netflix docuseries "The Last Dance," where even owner Jerry Reinsdorf talked candidly about Krause's role in dismantling the team.

Thought bubble: Krause is well-deserved to be in the team's "Ring of Honor." He drafted Scottie Pippen, he chose coach Phil Jackson, and made crucial moves, bringing in Dennis Rodman and Toni Kukoc.

He was twice named NBA Executive of the Year.

It's unfortunate that Thelma Krause and her family witnessed such a negative experience on such a positive night. The fans were wrong to boo, but it wasn't directed toward the family.

When the stadium scoreboard flashed Krause's image, it set off a chorus of boos. Once the scoreboard flashed live video of Thelma Krause crying, the crowd subsided.

The bottom line: Sports narratives thrive on winners and losers, good and evil, and battles between superheroes and villains.