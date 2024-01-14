Recipe: Italian beef breakfast casserole

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you woke up this morning wondering how you could turn an iconic Chicago sandwich into an easy and high-protein breakfast, then it's your lucky day.

What's happening: I dreamed up this Italian beef strata/casserole after experimenting with Italian beef stuffing over the holidays.

It combines pillowy cubes of gravied bread with the hot giardiniera, creamy cheese, hearty beef and sweet peppers all in one fluffy, crispy egg mass.

The intrigue: After I posted about my creation on Facebook last month, it blew up on Reddit with some snarky but mostly positive comments. Phew!

Ingredients: Two dipped (vegan or regular) Italian beef sandwiches preferably with cheese and hot and sweet peppers.

Six eggs

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

Extra sweet peppers or giardiniera for top garnish.

Directions: Butter a pie or 8x8 casserole dish and preheat the oven to 350°F.

Beat eggs and cream in a large bowl.

Chop up the sandwich as finely or chunkily as you want.

Combine with egg mixture and mix well.

Empty mixture into buttered dish and bake at 375° for about 30 minutes or until top is puffy and golden brown.

Of note: For a creamier casserole, cover the mixture with plastic wrap and a heavy plate and place in the fridge overnight so the bread can really soak up the eggs and cream. Bake in the morning.