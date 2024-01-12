Share on email (opens in new window)

Subway started offering a foot-long pretzel, churro and cookie at Chicago locations this month. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

A gimmicky — but strangely tempting — promotion is rolling out at Subways in Chicago before it debuts nationally on Jan. 18: foot-long churros, pretzels and cookies.

So, naturally, Monica zipped over to her nearest franchise to try them all:

👍 Churro: A crispy cinnamonny delight ($2).

👍 Pretzel: Fresh and pillowy, served with honey mustard ($3).

🏆 Cookie: Like a warm, chewy, chocolate chip cake — big enough for four people ($5).

Pro tip: Dip the churro in the honey mustard! Surprisingly delicious.