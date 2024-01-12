1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Test Drive: Subway launches new foot-long snacks in Chicago

Subway started offering a foot-long pretzel, churro and cookie at Chicago locations this month. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

A gimmicky — but strangely tempting — promotion is rolling out at Subways in Chicago before it debuts nationally on Jan. 18: foot-long churros, pretzels and cookies.

  • So, naturally, Monica zipped over to her nearest franchise to try them all:

👍 Churro: A crispy cinnamonny delight ($2).

👍 Pretzel: Fresh and pillowy, served with honey mustard ($3).

🏆 Cookie: Like a warm, chewy, chocolate chip cake — big enough for four people ($5).

Pro tip: Dip the churro in the honey mustard! Surprisingly delicious.

Even though the bathroom was out of order at Monica's local Subway, the heating oven worked just fine to toast up three footlong treats. Photo courtesy of Miranda Zanca.
