Test Drive: Subway launches new foot-long snacks in Chicago
A gimmicky — but strangely tempting — promotion is rolling out at Subways in Chicago before it debuts nationally on Jan. 18: foot-long churros, pretzels and cookies.
- So, naturally, Monica zipped over to her nearest franchise to try them all:
👍 Churro: A crispy cinnamonny delight ($2).
👍 Pretzel: Fresh and pillowy, served with honey mustard ($3).
🏆 Cookie: Like a warm, chewy, chocolate chip cake — big enough for four people ($5).
Pro tip: Dip the churro in the honey mustard! Surprisingly delicious.
