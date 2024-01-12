Chicagoans to root for in the 2024 Emmy Awards
Chicago-based TV shows, actors and writers are all over the list of nominees at this year's Emmys. And not just "The Bear."
Driving the news: The awards air Monday at 7pm, after being postponed from September because of the writers and actors strikes.
We're rooting for a handful of people who owe Chicago some part of their career:
😂 Carrie's pick: HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show," up for best scripted variety series. Creator, writer and actor Robin Thede graduated from Northwestern and studied at The Second City.
- Thede can play almost any role perfectly, and the show tackles a variety of topics, from depression to dating, in an hilarious way.
⚖️ Monica's pick: South Sider Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola. She played the great Officer Nikki in this year's hilarious "Jury Duty."
🎤 Justin's pick: Chicago improvisers. There are so many great performers nominated, or part of nominated shows, who spent time on Chicago stages, including:
- Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Steven Yeun ("Beef"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Chris Witaske ("The Bear"), Michael Shannon ("George & Tammy"), Brian Stack ("Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and many more.
🐻 Special shoutout: Local casting directors Mickie Pascal and Jennifer Rudnicke for their work on "The Bear," which uses a ton of familiar Chicago faces.
