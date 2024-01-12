Chicagoans to root for in the 2024 Emmy Awards

Share on email (opens in new window)

The cast of "A Black Lady Sketch Show," including Robin Thede (third from left). Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Chicago-based TV shows, actors and writers are all over the list of nominees at this year's Emmys. And not just "The Bear."

Driving the news: The awards air Monday at 7pm, after being postponed from September because of the writers and actors strikes.

We're rooting for a handful of people who owe Chicago some part of their career:

😂 Carrie's pick: HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show," up for best scripted variety series. Creator, writer and actor Robin Thede graduated from Northwestern and studied at The Second City.

Thede can play almost any role perfectly, and the show tackles a variety of topics, from depression to dating, in an hilarious way.

⚖️ Monica's pick: South Sider Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola. She played the great Officer Nikki in this year's hilarious "Jury Duty."

🎤 Justin's pick: Chicago improvisers. There are so many great performers nominated, or part of nominated shows, who spent time on Chicago stages, including:

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Steven Yeun ("Beef"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Chris Witaske ("The Bear"), Michael Shannon ("George & Tammy"), Brian Stack ("Late Show with Stephen Colbert") and many more.

🐻 Special shoutout: Local casting directors Mickie Pascal and Jennifer Rudnicke for their work on "The Bear," which uses a ton of familiar Chicago faces.