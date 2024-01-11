20 mins ago - Things to Do

Chicago weekend events: Cubs convention, Fillet of Solo Fest and more

This weekend in Chicago, enjoy a weekend-long Cubs fan experience, hear spoken word from local artists or attend a '90s party at Whirlyball.

🐻 1. Cubs Convention

Show your love for the Cubbies at this year's Cubs Convention.

What's happening: The weekend-long event includes autograph sessions, panels with current and former Cubs players and coaches, player meet-and-greets and Cubs bingo.

The intrigue: Here's the list of special guests slated to attend.

When: Friday–Sunday

Location: Sheraton Grand Chicago

Cost: Adult weekend pass: $125 (general); $100 (season ticket holder). Kids (3–10) weekend pass: $100 (general); $80 (season ticket holder)

Tickets

🎳 2. WhirlyBall '90s Party

  • WhirlyBall locations in Bucktown, Naperville and Vernon Hills will close out a year-long 30th anniversary celebration with '90s-themed bashes. The parties will include game prices from 1993, a nostalgic buffet menu, a Kokorokoko pop-up (Chicago only), '90s music and movies, cosmic bowling and laser tag. Tickets are $15.
  • When: 6–9pm Sunday
  • Locations: Chicago, Naperville, Vernon Hills

🛩️ 3. Chicago Travel and Adventure Show

  • Plan your next vacation at this showcase featuring travel advice from experts, exclusive deals and trip giveaways. Tickets
  • When: 10am–5pm Saturday, 11am–4pm Sunday
  • Location: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (Hall F)
  • Cost: $13-$18 for one day, $20-$26 for both days, kids 16 and under get in free.

🎭 4. The Fillet of Solo Festival

  • Cost: $12 single tickets, $60 festival passes

✊🏿 5. MLK Day Family Event

  • This celebration of Dr. King at the Chicago History Museum will feature live music, interactive workshops, custom typewritten poems and a screening of "Mighty Times: The Children's March." Free for Illinois residents
  • When: 10am–3pm Monday

🖼️ 6. Hyde Park MLK Day

  • This year's MLK Day celebration at Hyde Park Art Center will include storytelling, music, printmaking, a pop-up shop and conversations about afro-futurism and Dr. King's cultural influence. Free
  • When: 11am–3pm Monday
