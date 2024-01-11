New state-run migrant shelter opens in former CVS in Little Village

Illinois opened its first Chicago migrant shelter this week at the site of a former CVS in Little Village.

Why it matters: The 220-bed facility at 27th and Pulaski will take some pressure off a system struggling to find shelter for new arrivals, hundreds of whom are now sleeping in CTA buses in the South Loop.

Context: It comes after Illinois scrapped plans for a migrant camp in Brighton Park over environmental concerns last month.

The new shelter is partly made up of tent structures built by GardaWorld, the same company behind the abandoned Brighton Park site.

What they're saying: State officials say they're moving migrants who've been living at a temporary hotel shelter by O'Hare airport to the Little Village site. The hotel was sought out in response to an uptick of new arrivals over the holidays.

Officials are prioritizing slots at the site for families with children and those with disabilities.

What we're watching: During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker hinted at behind-the-scenes strategies he's employing to prevent Texas officials from flying more unscheduled planes of migrants to the Chicago area.