New state-run migrant shelter opens in former CVS in Little Village

Photo of a tent shelter alongside a road

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Illinois opened its first Chicago migrant shelter this week at the site of a former CVS in Little Village.

Why it matters: The 220-bed facility at 27th and Pulaski will take some pressure off a system struggling to find shelter for new arrivals, hundreds of whom are now sleeping in CTA buses in the South Loop.

Context: It comes after Illinois scrapped plans for a migrant camp in Brighton Park over environmental concerns last month.

  • The new shelter is partly made up of tent structures built by GardaWorld, the same company behind the abandoned Brighton Park site.

What they're saying: State officials say they're moving migrants who've been living at a temporary hotel shelter by O'Hare airport to the Little Village site. The hotel was sought out in response to an uptick of new arrivals over the holidays.

  • Officials are prioritizing slots at the site for families with children and those with disabilities.

What we're watching: During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker hinted at behind-the-scenes strategies he's employing to prevent Texas officials from flying more unscheduled planes of migrants to the Chicago area.

  • They involve focusing on plane-leasing companies.
