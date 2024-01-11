Homelessness on the rise in Illinois and Chicago

Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

More people are experiencing homelessness in Illinois and across Chicago, compared with recent years.

The big picture: U.S. homelessness reached a record high in 2023, Axios' April Rubin reports.

A recently released report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) estimates that roughly 653,100 people nationwide, including nearly 11,950 in Illinois, experienced homelessness on a single night last year.

By the numbers: The HUD snapshot suggests Illinois' homelessness rate in 2023, 9.5 people per 10,000, is up from 8 in 2019, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng write.

Yes, but: The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless routinely says those snapshots can drastically underestimate the true number of houseless individuals, especially those "doubling up" or temporarily staying with someone.

The coalition estimates that roughly 68,440 people are experiencing homelessness in Chicago alone, per its latest report. That's a more than 2,800-person increase from the previous year.

Zoom in: Chicago's City Council in November passed Bring Chicago Home, a ballot measure that could raise more than $100 million a year for homeless services through a high-end real estate transfer tax.

But last week, business and realty groups sued to block the measure from the March ballot, charging it illegally blends a tax decrease and a tax increase into one piece of legislation.

What we're watching: A Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson tells Axios that no hearing has yet been set for the suit but that mail-in ballots must be sent out as early as Feb. 8.