Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Flu cases are increasing in Chicago and statewide.

Why it matters: Health care providers are grappling with a high flu rate as COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up and other seasonal respiratory viruses spread.

By the numbers: Chicago emergency room and outpatient visits for flu-like illness have spiked since October.

Flu-related ICU visits in Chicago were twice as high this week, at more than 20, compared with this time last year.

Daily COVID hospitalizations were up 17% the last week of December, compared with the previous week, per city data, but still lower than at the end of 2022.

The big picture: Positive flu tests, and flu-related deaths, are rising nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, flu vaccination rates in the U.S. are lower this season than in the previous two years.

Zoom in: Chicago's Department of Public Health relies on Cook County data for flu vaccination rates which are a little more than 20%, while 12% of Chicagoans have received the most recent COVID vaccine.

Of note: CDPH warns that flu can be dangerous, especially for the unvaccinated or individuals who are also infected with COVID.

Be smart: Vaccines continue to be the best defense against serious illness for both COVID-19 and the flu, and people can get both shots at the same time.