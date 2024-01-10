Jan 10, 2024 - News

Flu and COVID hospitalizations rising in metro Chicago

headshot
Influenza activity levels
Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Flu cases are increasing in Chicago and statewide.

Why it matters: Health care providers are grappling with a high flu rate as COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up and other seasonal respiratory viruses spread.

By the numbers: Chicago emergency room and outpatient visits for flu-like illness have spiked since October.

  • Flu-related ICU visits in Chicago were twice as high this week, at more than 20, compared with this time last year.
  • Daily COVID hospitalizations were up 17% the last week of December, compared with the previous week, per city data, but still lower than at the end of 2022.

The big picture: Positive flu tests, and flu-related deaths, are rising nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Zoom in: Chicago's Department of Public Health relies on Cook County data for flu vaccination rates which are a little more than 20%, while 12% of Chicagoans have received the most recent COVID vaccine.

Of note: CDPH warns that flu can be dangerous, especially for the unvaccinated or individuals who are also infected with COVID.

Be smart: Vaccines continue to be the best defense against serious illness for both COVID-19 and the flu, and people can get both shots at the same time.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more