Despite the many Eastern touches at Maxwells Trading, chef-owner Erling Wu-Bower hates the label "Asian fusion." Instead, he prefers to call his menu: "Chicago food."

What happened: Axios spoke to the restaurateur and executive chef Chris Jung at the new West Fulton Market restaurant, where we tried some of Maxwells' signature bites.

Catch up fast: Wu-Bower co-led the celebrated Pacific Standard Time (now Avec River North) after cooking at Nico Osteria.

But at Maxwells Trading, he'll spend most of his time running the place while Jung leads the kitchen, he tells Axios.

The intrigue: Wu-Bower and Jung spent months together crafting the delicious, hard-to-categorize menu.

Griddle bread with onion dip from Maxwells Trading. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Best bites: Crisp, fluffy, scallion-flecked griddle bread that Jung says takes inspiration from Lebanon, China and India. It's served with a truffle-laced onion dip ($16) and an umami-rich Japanese eggplant dip ($16).

Lettuce wraps filled with grilled lion's mane mushrooms, five-spiced tofu, lime and jalapeño ($12).

Black cod with fennel, endive and enoki mushrooms ($37).

What they're saying: "I was raised [eating on] Cermak, Argyle and Devon, and that's Chicago food," Wu-Bower tells Axios. "What we do is smash a lot of ideas together here while respecting their origins."