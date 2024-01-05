Share on email (opens in new window)

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar's Japanese-style eater-tainment is officially closer to the city than ever. What's happening: Kura opens its fourth suburban location Friday in Skokie.

Axios recently dropped by during its soft opening for an anonymous test.

Carrie is delighted by Kur-B, the robot server. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

How it works: Two levels of conveyor belts snake through the dining room, offering sushi, appetizers, fruit, desserts and more.

One belt carries pre-made dishes for $3.40 that diners can grab at will. The other delivers hot food ordered from a screen above the table.

Drink orders — even water — arrive via a musical robot named Kur-B.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The intrigue: The bill is tallied, in part, by the number of empty plates diners chuck into a tableside slot after they finish, and more plates = more perks.

Ten dishes scored us an exciting Japanese cartoon. And 15 earned us a sweet Snoopy badge. Yay?

The verdict: Once you figure out the rules here, Kura offers a fast, tasty, entertaining Japanese dining experience that won't break the bank. Final bill for a table of three with tip = $91.

Monica's picks: Seared scallops with Japanese mayo and a mochi dessert covered in peanut powder called warabimochi (each $3.40).

Carrie's picks: Umami oil salmon, seared eel and hokkaido milk creamy tart (all $3.40).

Moyo's picks: Salmon golden crispy rice, spicy garlic popcorn shrimp ($3.40) and ramen ($10.95).