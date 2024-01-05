Jan 5, 2024 - Food and Drink

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar rolls into Skokie

headshot
conveyor sushi

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar's Japanese-style eater-tainment is officially closer to the city than ever.

What's happening: Kura opens its fourth suburban location Friday in Skokie.

  • Axios recently dropped by during its soft opening for an anonymous test.
restaurant
Carrie is delighted by Kur-B, the robot server. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

How it works: Two levels of conveyor belts snake through the dining room, offering sushi, appetizers, fruit, desserts and more.

  • One belt carries pre-made dishes for $3.40 that diners can grab at will. The other delivers hot food ordered from a screen above the table.
  • Drink orders — even water — arrive via a musical robot named Kur-B.
Conveyor belt with covered plays of sushi.
Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The intrigue: The bill is tallied, in part, by the number of empty plates diners chuck into a tableside slot after they finish, and more plates = more perks.

  • Ten dishes scored us an exciting Japanese cartoon. And 15 earned us a sweet Snoopy badge. Yay?

The verdict: Once you figure out the rules here, Kura offers a fast, tasty, entertaining Japanese dining experience that won't break the bank. Final bill for a table of three with tip = $91.

Monica's picks: Seared scallops with Japanese mayo and a mochi dessert covered in peanut powder called warabimochi (each $3.40).

Carrie's picks: Umami oil salmon, seared eel and hokkaido milk creamy tart (all $3.40).

Moyo's picks: Salmon golden crispy rice, spicy garlic popcorn shrimp ($3.40) and ramen ($10.95).

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more