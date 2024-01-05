Illinois' population undercount gets fixed

The U.S. Census Bureau failed to count 46,400 Illinois residents living in group homes in the 2020 census, according to figures released this week. Why it matters: Illinois has missed out on millions of dollars in federal funding due to the omission. The corrected figures will bring in additional funds "for crucial programs," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

By the numbers: The updated data counters a pervasive narrative that Illinois lost population in the last census. It likely offsets the loss of nearly 33,000 Illinoisans reported in the 2023 census update released last month.

Catch up quick: Last spring. U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told Axios he had been urging the Census Bureau to update flawed methodology for years with no response.

The state submitted an official request to review inaccuracies in the census data in September, and the bureau approved the finding this week.

What's ahead: "This correction will … help to ensure future counts reflect the true number of Illinois residents," Pritzker said.