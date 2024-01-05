Test Drive: We tried the Chicago River's new hot tub boats
Despite our initial skepticism, we found river boating in a hot tub pretty cool.
What happened: Last month we accepted a press invitation from Chicago Electric Boat Co. to try out its first-ever Chicago River hot tub cruises and then offer our honest opinion.
How it works: Riders reserve the boats online for $158 per hour, fill out a bunch of forms and waivers, and then show up at the Marina City dock.
- There, boaters change into swim gear, stow clothes in lockers, get a safety tutorial, sync phones to the Bluetooth speaker and take off.
Vibe: So much fun! On a sunny 45° day, we felt like celebrities on a rockin' architectural tour, drawing envy from working stiffs who waved and snapped pics of us from the bridges.
Yes, but: The boat has an 800-pound limit, and its waiver requires all riders to disclose their weight on one form per group. Awkward!
- Steering is pretty hard, so designated drivers aren't allowed to drink.
- Water temp dropped to a chilly 94 during our hourlong ride.
The intrigue: Yes, we've seen the recent blurry online photos of potentially nude Chicagoans getting cozy in a hot tub boat. It wasn't us.
- Boat company reps tell Axios they reported that violation to authorities and assure us they clean all boats in between riders.
Pro tips: Reserve well in advance, because slots, which run through April, are filling up.
- Bring your own flip-flops, towel and waterproof phone case, or you may have to buy them at the dock.
- Prepare some fire playlists for the Bluetooth speaker on board.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.