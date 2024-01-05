Jan 5, 2024 - Things to Do

Test Drive: We tried the Chicago River's new hot tub boats

people in hot tub
Photo Monica Eng/Axios

Despite our initial skepticism, we found river boating in a hot tub pretty cool.

What happened: Last month we accepted a press invitation from Chicago Electric Boat Co. to try out its first-ever Chicago River hot tub cruises and then offer our honest opinion.

How it works: Riders reserve the boats online for $158 per hour, fill out a bunch of forms and waivers, and then show up at the Marina City dock.

  • There, boaters change into swim gear, stow clothes in lockers, get a safety tutorial, sync phones to the Bluetooth speaker and take off.

Vibe: So much fun! On a sunny 45° day, we felt like celebrities on a rockin' architectural tour, drawing envy from working stiffs who waved and snapped pics of us from the bridges.

Yes, but: The boat has an 800-pound limit, and its waiver requires all riders to disclose their weight on one form per group. Awkward!

  • Steering is pretty hard, so designated drivers aren't allowed to drink.
  • Water temp dropped to a chilly 94 during our hourlong ride.

The intrigue: Yes, we've seen the recent blurry online photos of potentially nude Chicagoans getting cozy in a hot tub boat. It wasn't us.

  • Boat company reps tell Axios they reported that violation to authorities and assure us they clean all boats in between riders.

Pro tips: Reserve well in advance, because slots, which run through April, are filling up.

  • Bring your own flip-flops, towel and waterproof phone case, or you may have to buy them at the dock.
  • Prepare some fire playlists for the Bluetooth speaker on board.
