Photo Monica Eng/Axios Despite our initial skepticism, we found river boating in a hot tub pretty cool. What happened: Last month we accepted a press invitation from Chicago Electric Boat Co. to try out its first-ever Chicago River hot tub cruises and then offer our honest opinion.

How it works: Riders reserve the boats online for $158 per hour, fill out a bunch of forms and waivers, and then show up at the Marina City dock.

There, boaters change into swim gear, stow clothes in lockers, get a safety tutorial, sync phones to the Bluetooth speaker and take off.

Vibe: So much fun! On a sunny 45° day, we felt like celebrities on a rockin' architectural tour, drawing envy from working stiffs who waved and snapped pics of us from the bridges.

Yes, but: The boat has an 800-pound limit, and its waiver requires all riders to disclose their weight on one form per group. Awkward!

Steering is pretty hard, so designated drivers aren't allowed to drink.

Water temp dropped to a chilly 94 during our hourlong ride.

The intrigue: Yes, we've seen the recent blurry online photos of potentially nude Chicagoans getting cozy in a hot tub boat. It wasn't us.

Boat company reps tell Axios they reported that violation to authorities and assure us they clean all boats in between riders.

Pro tips: Reserve well in advance, because slots, which run through April, are filling up.