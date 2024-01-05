Jan 5, 2024 - Food and Drink

Food Fight: Tasty frozen pizzas you can find in the Chicago area

headshot
headshot
headshot

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Winter weather means keeping the freezer stocked with some staples, like frozen pizza.

  • But can you find a decent locally made frozen pizza? We tried and came up with some favorites to fight about.

Home Run Inn

Pizza with tomatoes, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes.
Make that pizza extra Chicago with some Ditka giardiniera. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's pick: Home Run Inn pie ($6.99 and almost always on sale).

  • The South Side-born tavern style calls itself a pioneer in the frozen pizza game and started selling them in the '60s.
  • The crust isn't too thin and has a nice crunch, while the sauce is the right amount of sweet.

Pro tip: Top it with fresh veggies right before you pop it in the oven, and giardiniera before you pop it in your mouth!

Eastside Cafe

Thin crust sausage pizza.
Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: Eastside Cafe pies sold at Whole Foods.

  • Featuring a crispy cracker crust, well-balanced sauce, gooey cheese and juicy pork sausage, these Warrenville-made pizzas deliver a delicious bargain at $8.49 each.

Vito & Nicks

Pizza box of saying "Vito and Nick's II" behind a cooked sausage pizza.
Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: Vito & Nicks sausage pizza (on sale at Mariano's for $4.99).

  • Of course it doesn't compare to the actual legendary restaurant, but the frozen version does the trick with a nice cheese to sausage ratio.
  • I don't like to burn the edges, but I accidentally did this time and it still was delicious.

Reader recommendations

  • Connie's: These pies were a favorite for many of you. Ben H. noted, "It used to seem like the amount of cheese and season varied wildly depending on who was working on the factory line."
  • Lou Malnati's
  • Screamin' Sicilian Bessie's Revenge Pizza is local-ish. It's by Palermo from Milwaukee, but reader Adam P. is a big fan: "Multiple types of cheese including round fresh mozzarella slices."
  • Palermo's Primo Thin
  • Cemeno's in Joliet is Stan H.'s favorite. Stan concedes that their pies are a little pricy at $12.95 each, but they're fresh and ready to bake at home.
  • Massa Pizza from Franklin Park got nods from Kristen C. and from Michael C., who says it's "a little bit thicker and chewier and comes in a rectangle, Chicago bar style."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more