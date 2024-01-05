Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Winter weather means keeping the freezer stocked with some staples, like frozen pizza. But can you find a decent locally made frozen pizza? We tried and came up with some favorites to fight about.

Home Run Inn

Make that pizza extra Chicago with some Ditka giardiniera. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's pick: Home Run Inn pie ($6.99 and almost always on sale).

The South Side-born tavern style calls itself a pioneer in the frozen pizza game and started selling them in the '60s.

The crust isn't too thin and has a nice crunch, while the sauce is the right amount of sweet.

Pro tip: Top it with fresh veggies right before you pop it in the oven, and giardiniera before you pop it in your mouth!

Eastside Cafe

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: Eastside Cafe pies sold at Whole Foods.

Featuring a crispy cracker crust, well-balanced sauce, gooey cheese and juicy pork sausage, these Warrenville-made pizzas deliver a delicious bargain at $8.49 each.

Vito & Nicks

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: Vito & Nicks sausage pizza (on sale at Mariano's for $4.99).

Of course it doesn't compare to the actual legendary restaurant, but the frozen version does the trick with a nice cheese to sausage ratio.

I don't like to burn the edges, but I accidentally did this time and it still was delicious.

Reader recommendations