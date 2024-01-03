Jan 3, 2024 - Things to Do
Vending machines filled with local art are delighting Chicagoans
Forget potato chips and cans of pop, Good Things Vending machines are capturing Chicago's curiosity with their untraditional offerings.
Driving the news: The vending machines, which feature creations by local artists, have seen a spike in interest since a social media video went viral over the holidays, founder Steph Krim tells Axios.
"I'm hearing from different locations that people are coming in looking for the machines specifically," Krim says.
How it works: The machines are located across Chicago, including inside the Chicago Cultural Center in the Loop and bars and restaurants in Logan Square and Humboldt Park.
- Each machine has about 40 different creations like keychains and illustrated cards, as well as kitsch like vintage buttons and old playing cards.
- All items are $20 or less, and 60% of the sale goes
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.