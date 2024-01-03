Vending machines filled with local art are delighting Chicagoans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Forget potato chips and cans of pop, Good Things Vending machines are capturing Chicago's curiosity with their untraditional offerings. Driving the news: The vending machines, which feature creations by local artists, have seen a spike in interest since a social media video went viral over the holidays, founder Steph Krim tells Axios.

"I'm hearing from different locations that people are coming in looking for the machines specifically," Krim says.

How it works: The machines are located across Chicago, including inside the Chicago Cultural Center in the Loop and bars and restaurants in Logan Square and Humboldt Park.