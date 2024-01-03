Chicago leaf collections are finally picking up

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation; Table: Axios Visuals Chicagoans made a record number of 311 requests for yard waste pickups last year, and the city responded with record collections, according to an Axios analysis of city data. Why it matters: It's a reversal from previous problematic years, when pickup requests rose while actual tonnage collected mysteriously plummeted.

Context: State law requires Chicago to collect all yard waste separately from regular trash and compost it rather than send it to landfills.

Following the law reduces the emission of powerful greenhouse gasses.

Yes, but: Previous years' data suggested Chicago workers were either ignoring requests or illegally dumping yard waste in landfills.

In 2021 and 2022, city officials declined to explain how requests could go up while collection went down, but promised to try to do better.

The bottom line: They finally have!

What's next: Folks can help divert more plant material from the landfill by bringing their Christmas trees to one of 27 city recycling points, or to others in the burbs, starting Saturday.