New Chicago database shows where money for migrants is going
Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration has created a database showing how much the city is spending to care for and house more than 25,000 new arrivals.
Why it matters: Transparency. Since October 2022, the city has spent $138 million to support the thousands of migrants arriving mostly from Texas, and the public has been left largely in the dark about where the money is going.
- The city's costliest expenditure, Favorite Healthcare, is under increased scrutiny after the death and hospitalizations of children staying at a shelter the staffing company is running.
How it works: The database includes cumulative payments for costs associated with the city's New Arrival Mission and breaks down expenses by vendor and payment amount, dating back to October 2022.
- The administration says it will update the portal on the 10th of each month.
By the numbers: The city has paid Favorite Healthcare $93.7 million as part of the New Arrivals Mission.
- The city is paying more than $19 million to Equitable Social Solutions, LLC, which works to provide stable housing for individuals and families.
- Local landscaping companies Christy Webber Landscapes and Speedy Gonzalez Landscaping received about $1,200 and $15,000 from the city, respectively.
The intrigue: A Portage Park home decor store received $5,350 from the city.
- The mayor's office did not respond to Axios' request for comment about the invoices.
