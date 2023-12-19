New Chicago database shows where money for migrants is going

Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration has created a database showing how much the city is spending to care for and house more than 25,000 new arrivals.

Why it matters: Transparency. Since October 2022, the city has spent $138 million to support the thousands of migrants arriving mostly from Texas, and the public has been left largely in the dark about where the money is going.

The city's costliest expenditure, Favorite Healthcare, is under increased scrutiny after the death and hospitalizations of children staying at a shelter the staffing company is running.

How it works: The database includes cumulative payments for costs associated with the city's New Arrival Mission and breaks down expenses by vendor and payment amount, dating back to October 2022.

The administration says it will update the portal on the 10th of each month.

By the numbers: The city has paid Favorite Healthcare $93.7 million as part of the New Arrivals Mission.

The city is paying more than $19 million to Equitable Social Solutions, LLC, which works to provide stable housing for individuals and families.

Local landscaping companies Christy Webber Landscapes and Speedy Gonzalez Landscaping received about $1,200 and $15,000 from the city, respectively.

The intrigue: A Portage Park home decor store received $5,350 from the city.